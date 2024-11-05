Data Engineer to Business Area Smelters
2024-11-05
We are looking for a Data Engineer to join our technology team in Boliden Smelters. In the technology team we realize our business area strategy with technical solutions, process development and by providing the best available information for decision making. Access to high quality data and availability of the data are key success factors for being able to provide the best available information. We are looking for a person with the ability to make the data available and transform it into an understandable and re-usable format for our strategic digitalization projects.
What you will do
In your role as a data engineer, in technology team Business Area Smelters (BA), you will build ELT/ETL pipelines and modify data to fit reporting purposes together with other team members including for example a solution architect and a data visualization specialist. Building of data pipelines potentially includes also source system integrations. You will participate in ideating, scoping and refining of use-cases with our business stakeholders. Creating strong business understanding is important to be able to successfully transform data into relevant information.
Main responsibilities are:
Creation of ELT/ETL pipelines
Modelling and modifying the data to fit reporting purposes
Creation of data integrations in the source systems
Ideating, scoping and refining of use-cases
Translating the data into information
Work closely with other digitalization stakeholders in the business area and central IT
Deliver the data engineering part in the agreed strategic digitalization projects
As a data engineer, in business area smelters, you work closely with other Boliden specialists in the automation and digitalization strategic area and in the central IT. Stakeholders are located both in business area and at the individual smelters. You report to the Technology Manager of Business Area Smelters.
What you bring
We are looking for a person with a passion for making data available and creating meaningful information from it. This person is good at communication, and cooperation and is equipped with a yes-we-can-do attitude. This person has also the courage and competence to challenge the existing ways of working, takes initiatives and promotes business needs and highlights the potential which new technology gives to us.
Skills needed
Technologies: Competence in technologies such as Azure Data Factory, Synapse, MS Fabric and Databricks.
Integrations and transformations: Expertise in integrating a variety of data sources and modelling the data into the most suitable format for end users. Applying your knowledge to optimize and maintain data pipelines.
Analytics: Good knowledge about analytics and the requirements it brings to the data layer. Knowledge of Power BI is considered as an advantage.
Collaboration: Excellent collaboration skills with various stakeholders, including business users, data & analytics team and other functions.
Good knowledge in written and spoken English. Swedish, Finnish or Norwegian are merits.
You work independently and are structured and results-focused with internal drive. You communicate in a convincing way and can build relationships, influence- and align relevant stakeholders without having formal personnel responsibility.
You are probably an innovator or an enthusiast for new digital tools. Understanding the main principles of the metallurgical processes and the Boliden business model is seen as merit.
We assume that you share our values: care, courage, and responsibility. In Boliden, all employees are actively involved in achieving a safe and good work environment and Health & safety issues are the top priority.
Why work with us
Boliden offers an innovative and collaborative environment where you will have the opportunity to shape the future of our operations. We value initiative, creativity and the courage to challenge the status quo. As part of a forward-thinking team, you will be at the forefront of advancing our industry through automation and digitalization, contributing to both green metals production and overall profitability. Join us in driving the next phase of technological advancement.
Applications
We strive to achieve diversity among our employees and therefore welcome all applicants. Your application will be processed in accordance with the GDPR. Please send in your application with a CV before Thursday 21st of November 2024
Offer
We are happy to help and welcome you to Boliden, a metals company in Scandinavia and western Europe. We prioritize providing our new employees with a supportive onboarding process to ensure a good introduction to our team and company culture characterized by care, courage and responsibility. For your dedication we offer a comprehensive benefits package and great opportunities to make the most of your potential. Join Boliden and help build the future of mining and metals!
Information
The position is full time and permanent. The preferred location is Stockholm, or one of Bolidens Smelter sites. A home office is also considered an option. As the company has activities in several locations, frequent travel will be required.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Miika Forsberg Technology Manager Boliden Smelters tel. +358407137976, miika.forsberg@boliden.com
For more information regarding the application process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Jessica Grönwall tel +46 703 29 46 72, jessica.gronwall@ext.boliden.com
Trade union information is available from Unionen: Andreas Mårtensson 070 541 83 93, Ledarna: Peter Markström 0910 77 40 09, SACO: Giovanni Cibrario 070 225 67 53.
(org.nr 556231-6850), https://www.boliden.com
Klarabergsviadukten 90 (visa karta
111 64 STOCKHOLM
