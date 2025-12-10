Data Engineer at Hitachi Energy
2025-12-10
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
As a Data Engineer at HVDC, you will play a crucial role in designing, building, and maintaining our data infrastructure. You'll work closely with our BI team to ensure data availability, quality, and reliability for their data-driven initiatives. This role presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the foundation of our data ecosystem, support the organization in uncovering insights, and collaborate on driving innovation in the Business intelligence domain.
How you'll make an impact
Be a positive role model in the team and beyond by living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Design, develop, and maintain robust data pipelines to collect, process, and store data from various sources.
Implement data quality checks, validation processes, and data cleansing procedures to ensure data accuracy and integrity.
Build and optimize data warehouses to enable efficient data storage and retrieval.
Collaborate with Data Scientists, Analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver data solutions.
Implement data security and access control measures to protect sensitive information.
Your background
You have at least a university degree in Engineering, or equivalent experience from a comparable position
To successfully take on this position, you probably have experience from supporting and growing team members in an environment with continuously upcoming opportunities and challenges.
You'll assess essential aspects of the business and make informed choices in line with the business requirements.
A motivated leadership is required for this role since the change process takes time and is challenging.
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
High level of time management skills for you self and when coaching others.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager André Nagou, andre.nagou@hitachienergy.com
