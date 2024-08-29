Data Engineer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-08-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you passionate about transforming raw data into meaningful insights? Do you thrive on designing, constructing, and maintaining the architecture that allows businesses to harness the power of their data? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our dynamic team as a Data Engineer.
As part of the Digital Engineering team in the Data & Technology department, you will contribute to develop and deploy digital products, strengthening the common ways of working. You will work closely with teams across the Inter IKEA group and with our partners. You are passionate about the digital transformation and see process and solution development as a key to make life easier for the many people and make a clear footprint in line with the IKEA direction.
As a Data Engineer you will:
Transform data into analyzable format (ETL/ELT), securing the data is delivering the defined benefits to the business.
Analyze, design, develop, test, and sustain infrastructures for data sourcing, maintenance, generation, and sharing.
Drive optimization, testing and tooling to improve data quality and implement signals for data drifting and model decay.
Be responsible for all aspects of integrating, and processing of data, including associated data modelling.
Provide APIs to enable easy and standardized sharing and access of data.
Provide SMEs expertise and operational know-how to support projects and solutions with conversion of data related business requirements into data architectures and technical solutions.
Responsible for solution compliance with rules and standards (e.g. information security), legal and regulatory requirements as well as adherence to relevant delivery process standards
Support and coach our Software Engineers and product teams in developing software in a data-focused and data-enabled approach.
Document and make the operational know-how of the data infrastructure and engineering solutions available for the IKEA ecosystem and ensure awareness around available data.
Leverage best practices in continuous integration and delivery.
Ensure cost conscious and maintainable solutions.
Get ready to dive deep into our technology stack, and most importantly, enjoy the journey!
Qualifications
We believe that our new colleagues have extensive experience in designing data pipelines, data warehousing, data modelling and database design. Excellent knowledge of Python, SQL and database scripting languages in general as well as general-purpose data handling languages. Moreover, the persons should have Basic knowledge of industry-standard general-purpose software development languages as well as excellent knowledge about on-premises/cloud/hybrid infrastructure. A team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships with senior peers and loves sharing knowledge with more junior team members. curious world class problem solver who wants to keep learning
Of course, you share our values, not only by thought but also clearly mirrored in how you carry them out in your everyday life. To learn about what it means, please explore more here; https://en-global-jobs.about.ikea.com/lifeatikea.
Additional information
This is a full-time position located in Älmhult or Malmö.We are actively conducting interviews, so we encourage you to submit your application without hesitation.
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, Supply and certain industry activities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28
E-post: aorui.pu@inter.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
8867463