Data Engineer - Core Banking
Aura Cloud AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-22
Aura Cloud is a platform of choice to financial institutions big and small who experience agility in their everyday business. One of the key services we provide to our customers is data related services for orchestration, analysis, migration, visualization, and other decision making.
As a Data engineer, you will be working with enormous amounts of data across multiple business lines in the financial sector leading to actionable insights for our customers.
8+ years' experience in handling Data structures and working with data all along in financial services domain.
Very good hands-on experience in Postgres SQL / SQL server, writing complex queries and data extraction logics.
Having performed a minimum of 2 Data migration projects in the Core banking area covering both assets and liability portfolios.
Working knowledge of handing data
Hands on expertise on handling DWH structures for financial institutions and having worked with modern data warehouse solutions.
Ability to manage and handle both OLTP and OLAP structures in the financial domain.
Working with ETL tools, data platforms, visualization tools like Power BI.
Programming knowledge in Java / Python is an advantage.
Exposure to CI/CD automation and DevOps / agile practice is desired.
