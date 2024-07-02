Data Architect
This is usAt Qinshift we're committed to making real impact. With us you're working with teams of tech focused peers who thrive with creative thinking and dedication to learning and improvement. Here, you'll be an important part of our community, where we actively encourage you to bring thoughts and ideas to the table. If this resonates with you and you're interested in this position we would be delighted to talk to you.
This is the job
It is our company's ultimate goal to assist our clients in becoming data-driven. With technical skills and a creative mind, we help our clients achieve tangible business results, such as improved products, utilization, less maintenance, and, ultimately, better user experiences.This is you
For this role, we believe you are a creative and analytical person who uses your knowledge to create technical roadmaps and solutions. You will use your experience and expertise within the technical landscape to understand and help the client find the best solution for them.
You probably have an educational background, a Master's, a Bachelor's, or a Higher Vocational degree within a suitable area such as engineering or science. Alternatively, a comparable industry career with significant experience in data and/or architecture could include previous roles such as Data Engineer or Database Developer. For this role you need to be comfortable in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Required skills:
You're experienced in architecting and building technical solutions
Broad knowledge of concepts and architecture within Data Warehouse and more modern solutions such as Delta Lakes/Lakehouse architecture
A good understanding of DevOps processes, version control, CI/CD practices
Experienced in Azure Analytics platforms such as Data Factory, Databricks, Synapse/Fabric
You're used to working with SQL, Python, and/or Scala
Nice-to-have skills:
It's a plus if you're experienced in different visualization tools such as Power BI or Qlik but also if you're used to working with infrastructure as code (IAC) tools such as Terraform or Bicep.
This is your role
As a Data Architect, you'll be communicating with stakeholders on different levels, holding workshops where you gather requirements and information to create a technical roadmap. You will listen and guide the customer within the technical landscape and later on inform and involve the technical team.
To be able to do this we believe that you have experience in working with infrastructure, integrations, and overall knowledge within different technical systems and how they are connected. Preferably within a modern cloud-based architecture (Azure, AWS, e.g.).
You take pride in leading the technical journey and the team that comes with it. You also can communicate and facilitate within the team to make sure that the team members can perform their duties in the best possible way. All of this whilst keeping a high level of quality within the team delivery. We believe that you thrive in a role where you can teach, motivate, and lead colleagues.
What awaits you at Qinshift?
Through our values, Better Minds, Bolder Ideas and Bigger Hearts, we strive to provide you with the tools, the autonomy, the trust, and assistance you need to excel. Enjoy benefits like private health insurance, well-being programs, flexible and hybrid work models, laptops and gear, trainings, language classes, social events, great offices, and more.
We take pride in the diverse skills and character of our teams, welcoming everyone to apply and contribute to our collective strength.
