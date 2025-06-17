Data Analyst
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What you will do
As a Data Analyst, you will be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting large sets of data to help inform business decisions. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to identify key trends, provide actionable insights, and support data-driven decision-making processes. You will contribute to business visioning and scoping information management activities and strategies. The focus is to get the right information to the right people at the right time to enable business decisions and the use of information as a competitive advantage while ensuring the security of the information.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Manager, Data Quality and Products, Europe within VFS D&IT and will be assigned to a stable, global cross-functional team. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands of our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place to Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location is Wroclaw, Poland or Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has the passion and excitement to take on this challenge.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Economics or a related field.
• Proven experience as a Data Analyst, Data Scientist, or similar role.
• Strong proficiency in data analysis tools and languages such as SQL, Python, R, or similar.
• Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and ETL processes.
• Familiarity with business intelligence tools and reporting systems and experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI or similar).
• Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
• Ability to communicate data insights in an understandable and actionable way.
• Experience working with large datasets and cloud-based data platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Azure)
• Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently.
• Solid understanding of statistical techniques and data modeling is a plus
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in more than 50 markets. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "22319-43459309". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Khosro Panah +46 739029269 Jobbnummer
9391708