Data Analyst
2025-05-01
Join us in our mission to provide exceptional statistical support and drive the future of Scania's quality solutions!
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
The Electrification Battery Test Team is seeking motivated engineers ready to embrace new challenges. Are you interested in joining this team and contributing to the shift towards sustainable transportation solutions?
Electrification is more exciting than ever!
The demand for competitive and environmentally conscious transport solutions is rapidly growing. Scania has made substantial investments in battery testing capabilities, focusing on performance and lifespan testing. This investment enables us to meet the needs of our customers and society as a whole. We are currently looking for a motivated, agile, and analytical engineer to join our team and contribute to data analytics for test data.
Job Responsibilities
Process and manage large-scale raw time-series data from battery testing.
Extract and develop performance KPIs to assess battery degradation, efficiency, and longevity.
Automate data pipelines and improve analytical methods for deeper insights.
Assess correlations among different sample iterations and tests conducted at various levels, including cell and pack testing.
Maintain continuous communication with test stakeholders, ensuring effective knowledge transfer through strong written and verbal communication skills.
Actively collaborate on enhancing our methods, fostering a culture that welcomes fresh ideas and approaches.
Who You Are
We believe that diversity is key to our success!
You likely possess a master's degree in an analytical field such as Engineering, Data Science, Physics, or a similar discipline. You have engineering experience in data analytics, ideally within the automotive industry or a laboratory setting. A robust analytical mindset and the ability to manage and prioritize tasks effectively are essential.
You should have strong programming skills, preferably in Python, SQL, and data processing libraries like Pandas, NumPy, and Spark. A passion for data visualization and hands-on experience with time series data analysis, performance monitoring, and KPI extraction are highly valued. In your daily interactions, you show respect for your colleagues' contributions while also presenting your own carefully analyzed findings.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Our team consists of individuals with diverse skill sets and backgrounds, working together to create a winning combination. We value open dialogue and our mission is to extract knowledge from the tests we conduct through analysis, curiosity, and discussion. Our responsibilities in the Battery cell and module testing team encompass testing batteries from single cells to sub-pack levels. We take full ownership of the testing process, conducting most of it in our state-of-the-art laboratories.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-14. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
