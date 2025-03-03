Data Analyst
How would you describe your relationship with Python? If it's a deeply intimate, symbiotic bond, then you're who we're looking for. At Valtech RADON, we work with client campaigns big and small - focusing on real, measurable impact - but unlike your typical media agency. We want our clients to spend less, not more. We develop systems, tools and processes that are unique to each client's setup that help our clients move smarter, faster, better. We're in need of a Data Analyst / Media Buyer to support our team in executing and evaluating paid media strategies for our clients. An analytical mind, strategic thinking and absolute attention-to-detail are essential.
What you'll be doing
• Using insight to influence the media strategy for global paid campaigns
• Ongoing setup, monitoring and optimisation of paid campaigns
• Analysis, reporting and presentation of campaign insights to clients
• Relationship building and constant contact with clients
• Cooperating with project managers, planners, strategists and creatives to maintain paid media channels as essential ingredients in multifaceted activation strategies
• Working on a strategic level to develop and maintain tools that automate processes, improve visibility and facilitate constant learning
• Working hard, fast and accuratelyWho you are- You have a genuine thirst for digital
• You can communicate in formulas, you are a creator of functions
• You have the ability to use formulas and filters to isolate patterns in 1000s of lines of data
• You have a willingness to accept coaching & feedback, and are genuinely focused on your own professional development
• You have a solid knowledge of social media advertising and a thirst to learn more
• You have significant experience working with complex spreadsheets as well as analytics and data visualisation tools
• You are precise and detail-oriented and will not have issues working with large marketing budgets and granular target audiences
