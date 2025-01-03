Data Analyst
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27683
We are looking for a Data Analyst to work with our Regulatory Reporting deliveries in Transaction Banking.
About our team
The Regulatory Reporting team in transaction data and analytics unit ensures compliance with regulations by collecting data, preparing reports, monitoring compliance and communicating with external regulators and authorities. The team you'll be working in manages reports and applications related to Regulatory Reporting, automates and enhances processes and ensures accurate data delivery to meet regulatory requirements set by external authorities.
The Transaction Data & Analytics unit is a Nordic organisaton, which is responsible for establishing the strategic transaction data foundation for tomorrows Nordea.
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in how we work and how we make decisions - and that we imagine you share with us.
Main responsibilities in this role:
* Taking an active role in data analysis and interpretation of transaction data for regulatory reporting needs
* As part of a project team, working with other teams across the bank to deliver on implementing changes in regulatory requirements
* Performing rigorous data validation, creating and running test capabilities to ensure accuracy and integrity before report delivery
* Collaborating with IT and data management teams to optimize data workflows and resolve data quality issues
* Assisting with queries from regulatory authorities
Who you are
This is the right role for you if you have strong analytics skills and understanding of how to work with data. Be able to deliver in a project and run set up, working with the team to improve or create new processes and implementations to deliver on regulatory requirements. An ability to communicate well with other analysts and teams across the bank.
Your background and skills include:
* At least 2 years of experience in a Data analyst role
* Database experience, especially SQL-query skills
* Programming knowledge (Python, VBA and similar)
* Strong communication and organisation skills
* Fluent/High level English mandatory, with language skills in on one or more of Norwegian, Finnish, Danish or Swedish an advantage
It would be ideal if you also:
* A degree or Higher in a Data / Technology topics
* A Structured approach to both working and documentation
* Knowledge of Power BI and agile/SaFE methodology would be beneficial
What we offer
A culture that fosters performance and growth in one of the largest Nordic banks, offering various opportunities to evolve, develop and learn from brilliant colleagues with diverse backgrounds in a vibrant working environment.
Hybrid working model - we believe in the value of bringing people together and at the same time we embrace the freedom of flexibility.
Diversity and inclusion are a natural part of our daily work. Every day we strive to find new ways to improve diversity and inclusion within our community e.g. we have signed the European Diversity Charters.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 24/01/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Alistair Joy at alistair.joy@nordea.com
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
We build relationships. We add a personal touch to everything we do - when advising our customers, collaborating with colleagues, and meeting our potential candidates.
We learn and develop. We take pride in being experts and thinking ahead. We use our expertise to meet our customers' needs, from the simplest to the most complex. We bring a growth mindset to our work that enables us to focus on a broader perspective in our daily challenges.
