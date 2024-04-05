Data Analyst
2024-04-05
Once Upon is on an exciting growth journey and as we evolve, so do the demands on our data infrastructure. To meet these dynamic needs and continue on this journey, we are looking for a passionate data engineer to join our Data & Insights Team.
Joining Once Upon means working in a flexible, open, and supportive work environment that gives you opportunities to both share your expertise and acquire new skills. You will be surrounded by tech-savvy peers, and together we foster a culture of continuous growth and innovation.
About the role
You will work closely with the Data & Insights Team (UX researchers, data engineers and analysts) and in close collaboration with stakeholders from Product Development, Finance, and Marketing teams.
Some of the things you'll do:
Define and build metrics in close dialogue with stakeholders, utilizing a metrics framework to decide on key metrics
Identify and address business needs
Produce visualizations and reports that deep-dive into questions and investigations of interest
Design flexible and scalable data models for a self-service platform
Support stakeholders to draw well-reasoned conclusions from appropriate and accurate data
Share knowledge inside and outside your team to foster a stronger data culture
If you want to read more about our current tech-stack, you're welcome to have a look here.
Your background
Degree in a field of natural/social sciences, including education on statistics, or equivalent
At least 3 years work experience in the field of data and insights, ideally including product analytics
Knowledge about statistical concepts and methods to interpret and analyze data
Ability to visualize data in an informative way using various tools such as Looker, Tableau, Google Sheets, or even a whiteboard, pen and paper, or wild hand gesticulations
Experience with coding languages such as SQL, Python and/or R
A business and product sense
A plus:
Experience with product analytics is an advantage
Hands-on experience from working with a modern data stack, including dbt core/cloud
Experience from a start-up or scale-up, and/or working with an app
Who you are
We're looking for communicative individuals who thrive in diverse and international teams.
If you're someone who embraces challenges with enthusiasm, can discern between perfect and practical solutions, and believes in the power of teamwork to enhance both work and life, you'll find Once Upon to be a great fit for you!
Working at Once Upon
Our app was created to help people save their favorite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. And that's how we want our workplace to be too - life (and work) at Once Upon should definitely be filled with happiness. Because happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. Right?
We strive for a safe, caring environment that gives everyone space to be their whole self, all the time. If you feel free and have fun at your job, it is easier to feel passion and responsibility for what you do. We always dare to do what we believe in - failing at something is not the opposite of succeeding in the long run. And we always strive to make things better, for our Once Uponers, for our planet and for each other.
Through innovation, co-creation, transparency and our collective knowledge as a team we always aim to bring value to our Once Uponers. And that collective brain grows with every new colleague that we welcome to the team, enriching us with new perspectives, experiences and views on life. If you're looking for a little more happiness in your life and feel like working at Once Upon would be fun, well, that new colleague might just be you!
At Once Upon, we commit to being an anti-racist company that leads by example. This means doing the work to be inclusive and equitable, across all aspects of our business.
Location
Our headquarters are located in Skellefteå, in the North of Sweden. We also have offices in Piteå, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm, maybe that's closer to home for you? We are remote flexible, but we also value the creativity and sense of community that follows from meeting face-to-face with colleagues.
Let 's connect
Can you see yourself joining our team? Then we can't wait to hear from you! Please help us get to know you by submitting your resume or LinkedIn-profile on our website. Applications in Swedish or English work equally fine!
We conduct a competence-based recruitment, meaning that every person who applies to join Once Upon receives equal employment opportunities. We value a welcoming environment where everyone feels included, respected and empowered, regardless of their race, colour, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, civil status, national origin, disability or age.
If you have any questions about the job or work at Once Upon, don't hesitate to contact Talent Partner Jenny Falk at jenny.falk@onceupon.se
. Last day of application is May 3rd.
At Once Upon you have the chance to be part of something that truly makes people happy. We want to help people save their favourite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. Today, there are 70 of us working at Once Upon. The app is translated into 12 languages, has been downloaded 5 million times, with books delivered to over 109 countries, and we're still growing!
To be the best we can possibly be, we need all kinds of people that are able to look at things from all kinds of perspectives. That's why we need you, with your unique background, experiences and view on life. Want to be part of our story? Get in touch! Ersättning
