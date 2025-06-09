Data Analyst - junior (part-time)
2025-06-09
Your New Role
Are you passionate about data and eager to kick-start your career within data analytics? We are currently looking for a Junior Data Analyst to join a dynamic and collaborative team within the retail industry. This is a great opportunity for a student or recent graduate who wants to gain hands-on experience working with large data sets in a fast-paced, international environment.
In this role, you will support the team with various data-related tasks and play a key part in ensuring high data quality and valuable insights. You'll work closely with experienced analysts and gain valuable exposure to tools, processes, and business operations.
Your daily tasks may include:
Performing data quality checks and validations
Analyzing large data sets in Excel
Supporting the team with administrative and reporting tasks
Assisting in the creation of clear, actionable data visualizations and presentations
To succeed in this role, you will need: Strong skills in Microsoft Excel.
A basic to intermediate understanding of data systems and tools.
Preferably a current student looking to work approximately 2-3 days per week alongside your studies.
Fluent in English, oral and written.
Who You Are
We believe you are thorough, detail-oriented, and curious about data and problem-solving. You have a solution-oriented mindset and enjoy working with numbers and structure.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 50% (approx. 2-3 days per week) Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: 2025-07-14 End date: 2026-06-30 Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Our client who operates in retail is a Swedish listed company. They have clear values regarding respect for the individual, strong faith in employees and teamwork. They have stores all over the world and a number of offices in Stockholm where you will be located.
