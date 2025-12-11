Danish-Speaking Administrator with SAP Experience - Full time
Our client is looking for driven spare parts administrators to strengthen their team. You will have a key role in ensuring smooth procurement processes and compliance, in an environment where collaboration and precision are crucial for success.
We are looking for an Danish-Speaking Administrator on behalf of our client. The assignment is full-time starting January 12 and runs until the end of the year. This role is suited for someone who wants to take the next step in their administrative career and work in a position where accuracy, collaboration, and problem-solving are at the center.
This is a consulting assignment where you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant for our client.
Work tasks
As a Spare Parts Administrator, you will be an important part of our daily delivery - ensuring that field technicians have the right materials at the right time. You will be part of our client's Material Help Desk team within the repair function. The role is administrative with a clear focus on procurement processes, quality, and compliance to ensure smooth and correct handling of purchase requisitions and orders. You will work closely with both office staff and field technicians and become a key person in keeping processes accurate, efficient, and aligned with global guidelines. Your tasks will include:
• Creating and managing purchase requisitions in SAP
• Maintaining compliance with global procurement policies
• Ensuring purchase orders have correct prices that match invoices
• Monitoring and improving overall quality of purchase requisitions
• Collaborating closely with technicians and internal stakeholders to resolve pricing and process issues
• Has documented experience working in SAP
• Has very good proficiency in Danish and good proficiency in English
We place great emphasis on personal qualities and are looking for someone with strong administrative skills, with a high focus on accuracy and structure. You work well with others and are confident communicating with many different stakeholders. You work independently and proactively, and you have excellent communication skills combined with a positive and solution-oriented attitude.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
