Cybersecurity Leader
We are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the role
We are seeking an experienced Cybersecurity Leader to join the Cybersecurity Protection team in the Information Security and Data Privacy (ISDP) function of Inter IKEA Group. In this role, you will lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive cybersecurity posture management program, ensuring proactive identification and mitigation of cybersecurity risk exposures across Inter IKEA's digital products and platforms.
As a strategic and hands-on cybersecurity leader, you will lead cross-functional initiatives in the areas of vulnerability management, attack surface management, security posture management and technical compliance monitoring to enable prioritization and implementation of controls to reduce IKEA's exposure to cyber threats.
About you
Are you a cybersecurity professional, passionate about protecting large, complex organizations against cyber threats and attacks? Are you a supportive coach and mentor for other Cyber professionals? Do you have a knack for spotting trends and finding creative solutions to complex problems? If so, then come join our small but fast-growing cybersecurity team at IKEA. We're a group of bright, energetic individuals who are dedicated to making healthy and sustainable living more accessible and affordable for everyone.
As our ideal candidate, you are an experienced cybersecurity professional with a mix of technical cybersecurity expertise and strategic orientation towards leading cybersecurity initiatives in the areas of security posture management, vulnerability management and attack surface management. You have:
8-10 yrs experience in leading cybersecurity initiatives focussed on vulnerability management, attack surface management and security posture management in a large, distributed organization with a hybrid IT landscape.
Hands-on experience implementing security tools and automation for vulnerability scanning, asset discovery, technical compliance monitoring and security risk assessment. Experience with Qualys, ServiceNow and Microsoft security products will be beneficial.
Passion and motivation for coaching, guiding and acting as a role model for other Cyber specialists across domains.
Excellent communication and reporting skills with the ability to translate complex security issues into business-aligned strategies.
Strong leadership skills, with experience leading cross-functional teams and influencing without direct authority towards achieving shared cybersecurity outcomes.
Demonstrated ability to apply risk-based prioritization to reduce exposure to cyber threats and align security remediation efforts with business objectives.
Solid understanding of emerging cyber threat landscape and associated attacker tactics, techniques and procedures combined.
Familiarity with zero trust architecture models and associated technology pillars covering identity, endpoints, applications, cloud, networks and data security.
More specifically in this role, you will:
Establish and lead a structured cybersecurity posture management program for continuous monitoring and proactive mitigation of cybersecurity risks associated with exposed digital assets including identities, devices, cloud services, applications and data.
Lead and co-ordinate the implementation of vulnerability management process and supporting tools across the organization, ensuring alignment with risk-based approaches for prioritizing and remediating vulnerabilities.
Implement processes and tools to continuously monitor and manage IKEA's external attack surface, reducing exposure to cyber threats.
Establish automated and scalable monitoring mechanisms to assess compliance against security policies, technical security standards and configuration baselines.
Evaluate and integrate security posture data from multiple security tools for providing stakeholders with visibility and insights into the cybersecurity posture of their digital products and platforms.
Lead cross-functional initiatives to drive mitigation of cybersecurity risks identified from vulnerability assessments, security monitoring, control testing and offensive security testing activities.
Develop and implement operational playbooks supported by automated workflows for responding to security risk exposures and posture gaps
Collaborate with Security Operations and Incident response team to analyse root causes of incidents and implement corrective measures to improve security posture and prevent recurrence of incidents.
Define and track key performance indicators and effectiveness metrics for security posture management, providing actionable insights for continuous improvement.
Questions & Support? Let's connect.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Ketan Sawant ketan.sawant@inter.ikea.com
- Cybersecurity Protection Team Manager at Inter IKEA.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with our Recruitment Leader- Chris Ellis (chris.ellis@inter.ikea.com
).
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and will be based in Malmö, Sweden or Delft, the Netherlands. Interested? Please send your CV in English and don't forget to attach a cover letter, telling us why you would be a good fit for this role. The closing date is 28th April 2025.We are prioritising EU candidates with right to work at this time.
