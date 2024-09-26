Cybersecurity Engineer
Phadia AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Uppsala
2024-09-26
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Phadia AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Do you have a passion for innovative ideas and groundbreaking discoveries? With over $1 billion invested annually in R&D, at Thermo Fisher Scientific you'll help solve some of the world's toughest challenges, from giving cancer patients hope, ensuring safe drinking water and helping law enforcement tackle cases through forensics. We empower our teams to put science into meaningful action and give our R&D colleagues the autonomy, resources and tools they need to take science a step beyond.
Cybersecurity Engineer
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
Read how our R&D professionals in Sweden are enjoying our innovative work atmosphere and the role they are playing in helping humankind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW6AYxC4l10
Discover Impactful Work
Are you looking for a meaningful job in an international company with strong values? Would you like to use your knowledge as a cybersecurity engineer and have a possibility to help our customers how they conduct and diagnose allergies and autoimmune diseases around the world?
If you're passionate about security, data analysis, and proactive threat mitigation, we encourage you to apply! We are strengthening our cybersecurity team within product development, and you will play an important role for continuously improving product security for our diagnostic devices. We can offer you an exciting and rewarding career where you will get a great opportunity to develop your technical and professional skills in one of the world's largest life science companies.
A day in the Life
As a Cybersecurity engineer at Thermo Fisher, you will mainly work with identifying threats and vulnerabilities in systems and software, and implementing solutions to defend against hacking, malware and ransomware, insider threats and all types of cybercrime. You could, for example:
Collaborate with developers and operations teams to integrate security practices into the software development lifecycle
Do security assessments and risk control implementation
Assist with compliance and risk management
Contribute to specification of product requirements, to include anti-virus requirements, encryption standards, ability of devices to be patched, and presence of sensitive data
Assist with the preparation of training materials for personnel involved with the security and deployment of our laboratory products and systems
Keys to Success
To succeed in this role, you are agile, resilient, and take ownership for your development. You never compromise on quality and always act responsibly remembering that our customers always come first. You speak and write excellent English.
We operate in a heavily regulated industry, so it is important that you have a structured way of working and document your work in line with the quality system. You are a great teammate who finds it easy to collaborate and communicate with others, and you are comfortable in leading and motivating your team members.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global company, so it is important that you enjoy working in an international and changing work environment, in a team that wants to have fun at work helping each other to create great products.
Education
Preferred education level: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields. Graduate degree is desirable.
Experience
At least 3 years of work experience as a security engineer or equivalent role
Strong understanding of software development lifecycle
Familiarity with medical/in-vitro-diagnostic equipment, associated software and common deployment models
Knowledge of security principles and best practices
Experience with security tools and technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and vulnerability scanners
Experience with Agile and DevOps methodologies and CI/CD pipelines
Knowledge of PowerShell and scripting languages, e.g. Python, Ruby, or Perl
Experience as DevSecOps Engineer or certification as an Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) are strong merits
Please send in your application, including a cover letter, CV (in one document) in English, apply via http://jobs.thermofisher.com/.
Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.
Work Environment
You will work from our office in Uppsala, Sweden with possibility for remote work in line with our policies.
Benefits
Thermo Fisher Scientific offers employment with an innovative, forward-thinking organization, and outstanding career and development prospects. We offer an exciting company culture that stands for integrity, intensity, involvement, and innovation! We believe it is not only the salary that matters when you decide to take up employment with us. We also offer a range of attractive benefits, together with a meaningful purpose and an exciting working environment where you can truly develop your potential. We offer competitive remuneration, annual incentive plan bonus, healthcare, and a range of employee benefits such as health benefits, flexible working hours, and a bonus scheme for all employees.
Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Watch as our colleagues explain 5 reasons to work with us. A one team of 100,000+ colleagues, we share a common set of values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement - working together to accelerate research, solve complex scientific challenges, drive technological innovation and support patients in need. #StartYourStory at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives are valued.
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Jobbnummer
8922625