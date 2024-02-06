Cybersecurity Engineer
HaleyTek AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-02-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos HaleyTek AB i Göteborg
We're running an exciting mission. The mission developing the Android Infotainment Platform for current and upcoming Volvo Cars, Polestar and other Geely brand cars.
More about us (https://www.haleytek.com/about-us)
We are looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer to take an active part within our R&D department to develop and implement HaleyTek Cyber Security Program. You will work to achieve HaleyTek's Software Development Lifecycle security compliance with ISO/SAE 21434 and support our customers in fulfilling cybersecurity compliance requirements for regulations such as UNECE R155.
You and your skills
You are a communicative person who is motivated by challenging tasks, have a personal interest in technology and you enjoy learning from others, as well as sharing your knowledge with your colleagues.
You are a software developer with experience from secure code reviews and software design patterns and you have previous experience from ISO certifications process, cybersecurity governance and risk management. You like to see the whole picture and have an overall understanding of our complete ecosystem and you have probably worked in Product Cybersecurity or Security Engineering roles for at least two years from where you have experience from risk analysis/TARA activities, security testing such as SAST/DAST and driving pentesting activities. You have knowledge from OS security mechanisms and cloud security.
Our culture
As a flat organization we build an accountable culture that enables the teams to influence, and makes quick decisions and actions possible. Everyone is willing and able to pitch in and do hands on jobs when needed. In line with this, you will also have the opportunity to influence the development of this role.
We are a professional, energetic and friendly team, working in a modern office at the waterfront of Lindholmen, Göteborg. Our developers are working with cutting edge equipment and advanced hi-tech computers. We offer competitive benefits, such as maximum taxfree fitness allowance.
If you believe that work should be fun and that a workplace should be defined by inclusion, diversity and an open-minded, 'in it together' mentality
Come and join us on our journey! Become a HaleyTek:er!
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HaleyTek AB
(org.nr 559307-9485), https://www.haleytek.com/ Kontakt
Linda Hedenstedt linda@haleytek.com Jobbnummer
8449076