Cyber Security Engineer
2023-12-12
Join us as a Cybersecurity Engineer and shape the future of secure technology. As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will be a valued member of an agile team. You'll collaborate closely with other software engineers, testers, and architects within the software development. You will design and build cyber security systems and infrastructure by developing secure programming environments. You will be responsible for conceptualizing, defining, and implementing security systems and architectures, as well as designing, configuring security tools and intrusion detection systems.
What we are looking for
• Work experience in developing security solutions in embedded environments, preferably in the automotive industry or aerospace industry.
• Good programming skills in C/C++ and Python.
• At least a B.Sc. degree in Software, Electrical or Computer engineering, or another related field.
• Good knowledge in areas such as cryptography, key management, firewall, software integrity, secure protocols, reverse engineering, pen-testing for embedded devices, and analyzing complex systems from a cybersecurity perspective.
• Experience in networks, communication protocols, cyber security standards, frameworks, and risk management.
• Proven capability of conceptualizing, defining, and implementing security systems and architectures, designing, and configuring security tools and intrusion detection systems.
• Extensive knowledge of the threat landscape of a connected device and the mitigation mechanisms needed for protection.
In return, we offer you:
• A challenging and fulfilling work environment where your ideas will be heard and valued.
• Great opportunities for continuous development in an expanding consulting firm.
• A work environment where you will be encouraged to combine your strong technical. knowledge with the desire to push boundaries of technology for creating a more sustainable future.
• Deep knowledge of product development within various industries
Together Tech for sustainability
We believe in empowering our employees to lead the way in the tech and engineering industry. Join us in our mission to create products and digital solutions that make a positive impact on the world!
To learn more about us, please visit our website www.togethertech.com.
(http://www.togethertech.com/)
Håkan Rollin, Business Unit Manager Software Development
