Cyber Security Engineer
2024-07-10
Join us as a Cyber Security Engineer and shape the future of secure technology! As a key member of our team, you will collaborate closely with software engineers, testers, and architects to develop robust cybersecurity systems and infrastructure. Your role will involve designing secure programming environments and implementing comprehensive security measures. We have various opportunities with our clients within cyber security, where you will have the chance to contribute your expertise in long-term projects.
Key Responsibilities
Design and build advanced cyber security systems and infrastructure
Develop secure programming environments and tools
Conceptualize, define, and implement security systems and architectures
Design and configure security tools and intrusion detection systems
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the security of software development projects
Your technical bakgrund
Work experience in developing security solutions in embedded environments, preferably in the automotive industry or aerospace industry
Good programming skills in C/C++ and Python
Good knowledge in areas such as cryptography, key management, firewall, software integrity, secure protocols, reverse engineering, pen-testing for embedded devices, and analyzing complex systems from a cybersecurity perspective
Experience in networks, communication protocols, cyber security standards, frameworks, and risk management
Proven capability of conceptualizing, defining, and implementing security systems and architectures, designing, and configuring security tools and intrusion detection systems
Extensive knowledge of the threat landscape of a connected device and the mitigation mechanisms needed for protection
Your personal characteristics
Being a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
