Cyber Security Engineer
Norla AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norla AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
About the role:
You will collaborate with various cross-functional teams to secure and improve connectivity between cloud platforms (GCP and Azure), data centers, and external networks by leveraging advanced security frameworks and industry-leading technologies.
Primary Responsibilities
Optimize and deploy Zero Trust network architectures across cloud and on-premises environments
Administer and monitor IDS/IPS solutions to detect and prevent threats
Establish and manage secure IP-VPN tunnels for connectivity between on-prem infrastructure and Azure
Architect and implement network segmentation within data centers to isolate workloads effectively
Configure and oversee firewalls such as Palo Alto and Cisco ASA
Apply and manage Secure Service Edge (SSE) platforms like Netskope, Zscaler, or equivalent
Maintain robust security posture across hybrid cloud environments (Azure and GCP)
Utilize and troubleshoot networking protocols such as DNS, TCP/IP, and HTTPS
Your Background
At least 5 years of proven experience in network and cybersecurity roles
Proficiencies
Advanced knowledge of firewall configuration and network segmentation
Deep understanding of SSE technologies and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) models
Hands-on experience with VPN solutions in hybrid cloud settings
Strong grasp of intrusion detection and prevention systems
Fluent English communication skills (spoken and written)
Effective in both independent work and collaborative team settings
Certification Requirement
Must hold a Microsoft Azure Security certification (e.g., AZ-104 or equivalent) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15
E-post: cv@norla.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norla AB
(org.nr 556869-7550) Jobbnummer
9314050