Customs Classification Specialist
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Administratörsjobb / Älmhult
2025-07-29
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
We're hiring a Customs Classification Specialist with 12 Months Temporary Contract.
Job Description
"Tull"
This is what we call it in Sweden and if you have it as a profession, your role is called Tullspecialist, or in this particular case Klassificerare. At IKEA this specialist role goes by the title Customs Classification Specialist.
A day in this role, at the core of the product development at IKEA of Sweden (IoS) in Älmhult, is filled with support to the IKEA organisation globally regarding customs issues and working with the customs classification of our product range.
We can promise you (with a guarantee) a stimulating and dynamic work environment, with a lot of contacts worldwide and challenges that will trigger your problem-solving skills.
The challenges can be to find the right Tariff number for the classic BILLY bookcase, or for the newcomers in the range. Because when it comes to reaching out to the many people, the right classification is one of many important things that makes a difference.
As you know, the correct customs classification on all our products are highly important and it takes a kind of deep passion to get all of the details correct - all the way.
Besides this you will be responsible of binding Tariff information in EU, support all import countries and contribute in awareness sessions to our entire organisation.
We are so curious about what you can bring here! You will get a deep understanding of the IKEA processes, as well of the organisation as we mentioned before. In your everyday work, there are lots of contact with people from IKEA and authorities all over the world, which will give you a very good view of our range and development.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who has a background from trade, with a solid knowledge of customs classification, based on previous work experience.
In a nutshell - you know a lot about of customs regulations and legislations - and how to interpret it.
You have appropriate training within the area of customs or trade.
As a person you are persistent and are motivated by and put pride in securing that all information are correctly handled in a good way.
You know how to create a good understanding about customs classification of products in a communicative way.
You also have some knowledge about free trade agreements and country of origin.
Many different functions at IKEA of Sweden need support in customs related questions and therefore you need to have the ability to create clarity, build and maintain networks as well as have confidence in speaking in public.
Your analytical mindset is sharp, spiced with a natural curiosity to seek information.
For us at IKEA, the most important thing is that you share our values. Values like leadership by example and that you are constantly being on the way with a cost-conscious mind set is important.
Your skills in English are very good, both spoken and written.
Additional information
We look forward to receiving your CV and Cover Letter (in English) where you tell us more about yourself and why you believe you fit into this job. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is a temporary role for 12 months and is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply your application via our recruitment system SmartRecruiters, but no later than 12 Aug. 2025. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ikeagatan 1
343 36 ÄLMHULT
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9440272