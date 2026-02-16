Customer Support Specialist for Natlink in Katrineholm
Adecco Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Katrineholm
2026-02-16
About Natlink
Going where no tech has gone before... into the wild!
At Natlink, we believe technology can deepen rather than replace our connection to nature. If you want to build technology that connects people with nature, this is your chance.
Through our brands WeHunt, Tracker, and Burrel, we empower nearly a million hunters and outdoor enthusiasts across Europe with smarter tools that enhance safety, strengthen community, and make outdoor experiences more engaging. We build that future by combining innovation, sustainability, and respect for wildlife with the joys of being in nature. Working at Natlink means shaping both hardware and software products that matter while working with passionate colleagues.
The Katrineholm office has approximately 15 employees and offers both open-plan spaces and private offices. Remote work is possible after onboarding, and there is no formal dress code. This assignment will start week 12 on site in Katrineholm.
About the Role
As a Customer Support Specialist, you will be an important part of Natlink's support team, providing professional and engaged service to users across Europe. You will handle incoming cases, assist with troubleshooting, and ensure that each customer receives a clear and accurate resolution.
Key Responsibilities
• Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and other support channels
• Manage and resolve customer cases from start to finish, including basic troubleshooting and confirmation of solution.
• Document cases in a structured and accurate manner in the ticketing system.
Qualifications
• Experience in customer service is an advantage but not a requirement.
• Experience and confidence in speaking in English on the phone with customers
• Basic IT skills and strong computer proficiency.
• Very good knowledge of English (official company language).
• Fluent Swedish at a native level.
We Are Looking for Someone Who:
• Communicates clearly and professionally.
• Thrives in a collaborative team environment and contributes to a positive atmosphere.
• Takes initiative and follows established routines and working methods.
• Remains calm and professional even in challenging customer interactions.
• Works in a structured, meticulous way with accurate documentation.
• Is curious, quick to learn, and adaptable to new products and tools.
Meritorious
• Experience in customer support and/or technical or mobile network-related support.
• Experience working with ticketing systems (e.g., Freshdesk, Zendesk).
• Additional language skills, especially Norwegian.
About Adecco
As a consultant at Adecco, you are offered a secure employment with a collective agreement, benefits, development opportunities, and close support from your Consultant Manager. You become part of one of the world's largest HR companies with broad career opportunities.
Contact Information
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are warmly welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Marcus Björk - marcus.bjork@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco's support at:info@adecco.se
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-18
