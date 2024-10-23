Customer Support Agent (Brazilian Portuguese speaking)
Zimpler AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2024-10-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zimpler AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
To maintain high service standards and make sure we provide top-notch merchant support, we're in search of a Customer Support Agent to join our Customer Support team. The scope for the role includes, but is not limited to, handling tickets from our merchants (i.e. our customers) as well as end users with different questions they have, for example regarding a specific transaction or their account. Additionally, you will work with back office tasks such as investigating transactions, performing payouts etc. You will work closely with the Product team, Engineering team, AML team, Sales and Finance. Apart from supporting customers you will support internally by participating in sales meetings with prospective merchants to learn what kind of support they are expecting to get. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills and a friendly, empathetic attitude, taking pleasure in resolving issues and ensuring customer satisfaction.
We are looking for a curious and service minded colleague who wants to be a part of our cool journey and grow with us. Are you a team player and an analytic person that likes to go to the bottom with problems? Are you also an easy learner and someone who genuinely enjoys helping customers and thrives on delivering exceptional service? Then we are looking forward to hearing from you!
This is what you'll do:
Handling tickets from our merchants, like what happened with a specific payment, mostly via email and WhatsApp
Checking and matching payments
Working on the team projects to improve customer experience
Work with such software as Freshdesk, Jira and ADRA
Handling fraud cases
Correcting payments
Escalating and highlighting issues to the tech team and other teams
This is what you're good at
Excel
English and Brazilian Portuguese is a must
At least 3 years of experience in a support function
Experience working towards Brazilian market in a similar role
Resolving customer issues and improving their overall experience with our products/services
Maintaining a positive, empathetic, and professional attitude towards customers at all times
Seeing the bigger picture of the workflow and development of processes
Identifying particular things, eye for details
Enjoy providing first-class service both internally and externally
Hold a Swedish Bank ID
Able and willing to work outside office hours
Experience in catching and handling fraud cases and B2B support is a big plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zimpler AB
(org.nr 556887-9984) Arbetsplats
Zimpler Jobbnummer
8973582