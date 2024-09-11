Customer Service Agent
2024-09-11
Who are we?
Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group and was founded in India in 1945. Since then, the company has expanded and is now a multinational company with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. The vision of Tech Mahindra to make other organizations better and more cost-effective through the use of modern digital solutions.
We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to be part of our growth and help shape the company's development.
Why work at Tech Mahindra?
You will be part of a multicultural environment, where you will have colleagues and friends from all over the world. Thrive in a dynamic and enjoyable workplace enriched with regular celebrations, wellness activities, and great team spirit.
Development Opportunities: Advance your skills with DEXT, our educational platform offering 5000+ free courses, practice platforms and certifications, especially in cutting-edge technologies. You will be part of a growing company where you will have broad development opportunities.
Premium Medical Insurance: Enjoy comprehensive coverage for you and your family (spouse and dependents).
Tasks and responsibilities:
• Handle phone calls with customer queries and provide resolution to end users.
• Record case resolutions in the contact center tool based on client communication via phone, email, chat etc.
• Ensure that cases are resolved within case life cycle, as per individual balanced scorecard
• Escalate priority issues per client specifications to the immediate lead as applicable
• Work independently and within a team
• Communicate well with internal and external contacts
• Provide exemplary customer satisfaction
• Meet quality standards on all handled contacts
• Complete hours of staffed time on all rostered days
• Handle contacts while maintaining the targets defined for the project: response time, handle time and resolution rate aligned with Project KRAs
• Any additional ad hoc tasks that may contribute to a better service to the client or improvement to the KPI
• Attend trainings as required
Qualifications:
• Swedish language skills - fluent
• English language skills (B1+ or better) in writing and speaking to understand documentation and log accurately in the client systems
• Previous experience in an outsourced customer service environment is of advantage
• Possesses an advanced understanding of using computers and is effectively able to multi-task across systems and applications
• Optimistic, friendly, positive, and self-motivated personality
• Ability to work in team
• You are service oriented with a focus on problem solving
• Ability to work shift hours
• For agents handling written customer contact: Excellent written communication skills in the relevant market language and a typing speed of minimum 50 words per minute
