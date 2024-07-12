Customer Marketing
The role of Senior, Field Marketing with a focus on customer marketing primarily revolves around driving brand visibility and engagement through strategic field marketing initiatives. This entails establishing a strong presence in target markets, building relationships with key stakeholders, and executing campaigns to drive lead generation and sales conversion while specifically targeting and engaging with the customer base. The Senior, Field Marketing will leverage data-driven insights to optimize campaign performance and achieve set objectives, with a keen focus on enhancing the customer experience and driving customer loyalty through targeted marketing efforts.
This is a temporary role (vikariat) with a workload of 50-70%.
Responsibilities
Take ownership of all aspects of field marketing activities, including planning, execution, and evaluation of campaigns aimed at engaging potential customers, with a focus on customer marketing strategies.
Develop and implement field marketing strategies to effectively reach target audiences, utilizing both traditional and digital channels, and tailor campaigns to specific customer segments.
Coordinate and manage field events, trade shows, and other promotional activities to enhance brand awareness and generate leads, while integrating customer-centric messaging and experiences.
Collaborate closely with sales teams to ensure alignment of field marketing efforts with overall sales objectives and provide support in customer engagement initiatives.
Analyze campaign performance metrics from a customer marketing perspective and provide insights for continuous improvement and optimization of customer engagement strategies
Establish strong relationships with external partners, vendors, and industry stakeholders to enhance the effectiveness of field marketing initiatives, with a focus on fostering partnerships that support customer-centric marketing goals.
Skills, Knowledge & Expertise
Bachelor's degree from a college or university.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in marketing, with a focus on field marketing or related field.
Proficiency in developing and executing field marketing strategies, including event planning and execution.
Strong understanding of marketing analytics and ability to interpret data to drive decision-making.
Familiarity with marketing automation systems and CRM platforms.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Experience in the technology industry or at a SaaS company is preferred but not required.
Proven ability to multitask, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Enthusiasm for working independently as well as part of a team, with a passion for driving results and achieving business objectives.
Advanced Swedish and English.
Benefits
30 days of vacation
Wellness allowance
Wellness hour
Health & Medical Insurance
About Forterro
Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software - with strongholds in Europe's top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, our 1,600+ employees provide and support software for more than 13,000 industrial businesses. Our products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography. And each is designed to strengthen and accelerate our customers' ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively. Så ansöker du
