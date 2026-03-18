Custom Solutions Engineer
BannerFlow AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Ready for a new challenge? Here is what we offer.
Team spirit, built upon trust & ownership. Together, we decide how to win.
We trust each other and take great ownership in what we do. We respect the individual, assume the best in others and believe in close collaboration and communication, within and outside the team.
New challenges and personal growth.
We live by our entrepreneurial spirit, this means taking risks, identifying opportunities and always seeking new solutions. Do you have ideas how we can scale even faster? Bring them on!
A passionate and fun culture.
We are passionate about our work and believe that having lots of fun is essential for both creativity and success. Welcome to a diverse and inclusive workplace, with a lot of fun and exciting activities going on- including Health Month, inspirational sessions, team activities and board game nights.
A stable and global industry-leader based in Stockholm, expanding and scaling to new markets!
We're in a great position to drive success and seize new opportunities, our international customer base is constantly growing and so is our product. With the support of our new owners, we are currently expanding into new markets.
Are you + Bannerflow = true?
As a Custom Solutions Engineer, you will join our Tech team and work on a broad range of technical projects together with customers and late-stage prospects. You will belong to a team whos' mission is to turn complex customer challenges into scalable technical solutions that drive product adoption and long-term customer value.
This role is highly cross-functional in its nature, where you will work closely with our clients, Sales, Product, and Engineering, acting as an important bridge between our Tech and Commercial teams.
You will lead technical discovery, custom solution design, and hands-on work with integrations with our customers. Often taking a project-leading role in driving complex technical initiatives forward with customers and internal teams. Many of the solutions you design will initially be custom implementations, supporting areas such as DCO setups, api integrations, custom widgets, and campaign workflows. Over time, your insights will play a key role in helping Bannerflow identify patterns, automate processes, and gradually productize solutions across the platform.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Designing and implementing scalable custom technical solutions for customers, including integrations, and scalable setups that enable successful adoption of the Bannerflow platform.
Driving advanced customer projects by translating business requirements into scalable technical implementations across DCO, creative automation, and MarTech ecosystems.
Supporting pre and post sales initiatives, including technical discovery, solution design, product demonstrations, and hands-on implementation.
Acting as a technical bridge between customers and internal teams, collaborating with Tech, Product, and Commercial teams to solve complex customer challenges and deliver successful solutions.
Designing and supporting API integrations and MarTech connections, while identifying opportunities to scale successful customer solutions into repeatable best practices
So, what are we looking for?
You have +5 years of experience in MarTech or AdTech, working hands-on with customers.
You have a curious and solution-oriented mindset, with the ability to translate business needs into technical implementations.
You have strong communication skills and can explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders while building trusted relationships.
You have strong experience working with APIs and data flows, including REST APIs, JSON, and XML, and a general understanding of web technologies like HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
Experience working with one or more of the following is a strong plus: DCO, creative automation, data feeds, campaign workflows, or platform integrations.
In short, you enjoy working with customers to understand their challenges and turning complex requirements into practical technical solutions.
Why join us?
At Bannerflow, we live by our values of passion, collaboration, and challenge. As an Custom Solutions Engineer, you'll help us continue to revolutionize the Ad Tech industry through cutting-edge technology and product excellence. You'll also get to enjoy our fun and engaging culture with activities like padel tournaments, webinars, Friday beers, and Level-up Hackathons.
We offer a hybrid workplace and a competitive compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health allowance, parental leave top-up, and health care insurance.
We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7391887-1900346". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242), https://career.bannerflow.com
Bannerflow (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Jobbnummer
9805081