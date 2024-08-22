Custom Hardware Quotation Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-08-22
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
The Custom Engineering department within Cytiva is responsible for delivering customized downstream hardware and software solutions used in Biopharma development and manufacturing. Each customer order becomes a project with dedicated resources from project management, design, manufacturing, sourcing, and verification teams. We are now looking for a Sales Support Engineer to further strengthen our global Hardware Quotation Support team (HQS).
What you'll do:
Develop commercial and technical proposals which maximize profitability and add value for our customers.
Provide technical and product expertise of Bioprocess downstream hardware and automation solutions during pre-sales and quote phase.
Receive, analyze, and prioritize quote requests to ensure appropriate, and timely quote responses which satisfy customer expectations and meet user requirement specifications (URS).
Interpret customer specifications, drawings, and process application, and document any deviation from the URS.
Interface with sales, design teams, project management and other key personnel to gather information and evaluate technical feasibility.
Work closely with the project office and design organization to ensure smooth handover to project, design, and manufacturing for awarded customer orders.
Maintenance of your own quote portfolio and adherence to commercial, quality, and regulatory processes and systems.
Work with global colleagues across functions and teams to share best practices.
Occasional international travel is required to support commercial colleagues and customers.
The essential requirements of the job include:
MSc degree within Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, Automation Engineering or equivalent educational background.
Several years of proven industry experience.
Demonstrated ability to comprehend and present complex material in a comprehensive way.
Experience working in a global, multi-cultural and team-oriented environment.
Strong coordination skills and capability to handle multiple parallel activities and projects.
Self-motivated, curious, and customer-focused.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to communicate professionally with both internal and external stakeholders.
Fluency in English, both oral and written, with excellent communication skills and ability to communicate professionally with both internal and external stakeholders.
It would be a plus if you also have:
Demonstrated knowledge of Bioprocessing and manufacturing of Biopharma products.
Product knowledge and technical expertise within the Bioprocess equipment area.
Familiarity with GMP and other relevant standards issued by FDA, ISO, etc.
Interest in, or experience with, UNICORN control system and/or distributed control systems such as Emerson DeltaV, Siemens or Rockwell are highly valued.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For any questions on the role, please contact hiring manager Sara Lidblad, Senior Manager Hardware Quotation Support, sara.lidblad@cytiva.com
.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8857154