Cost Engineer
2026-01-14
We are looking for a Cost Engineer for our client in the automotive industry. You have experience of the processes and materials in relation to production of electronics. This means experience from the manufacturing process and technology around areas like Connectivity, ADAS, Infotainment and various other areas. The main responsibility would be manufacturing and skills of the know-how of the components in these kinds of systems.
You should have knowledge of the process and production times, assembly methods and of how production setups for different parts are done and analyze costs and potential savings.
Skills required:
Minimum a B.Sc. in Electronics, Mechatronics or Electro Mechanics Engineering or equivalent
You work in a very structured and organized way
Skilled in the financial aspects of costs
Fluent in English both spoken and written
Team player
Can easily create a network and collaborate cross-functionally
Experience required:
You have worked in the area of manufacturing, sales engineering, and/or product development within the automotive industry for several years.
Minimum 5 years of work experience as a Cost Engineer
Personal Skills:
Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Flexible and can easily adapt.
You are curious, a fast learner and work in an organized way.
Additional info:
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13
