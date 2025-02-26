Cost Controller
Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial / Controllerjobb / Solna Visa alla controllerjobb i Solna
2025-02-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial i Solna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Itinera is an international construction company specializing in large-scale infrastructure and urban development. We are now looking for a Cost Controller to join our team in Stockholm at the Hammarby Canal metro project.
About the job
As a Cost Controller, you will join a well-functioning international controlling team. The Stockholm team currently consists of a Head of Cost Control and two Cost Controllers. You will play a crucial role in Itinera's ongoing financial management efforts and work closely with the Project Manager and Head of Cost Control, and other functions within operational projects and business development.
Your key responsibilities as a Cost Controller:
Lead, plan, and execute budgeting, forecasting, and analysis processes.
Collaborate with Management Control and Accounting on cash flow, financial planning, and investments.
Drive proactive improvement projects in finance and analysis.
Develop and implement models for efficient financial management and follow-up.
Participate in tender processes for new projects and project startups.
Work with controlling teams across the group internationally.
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate with a degree in Business Administration, Finance, or other related field, along with at least 7 years of experience in qualified controlling within a large organization. You have a strong interest in leadership and have successfully developed controlling functions within major projects or companies.
Additionally, experience in business development analysis, large tenders, or contract negotiations within the construction and infrastructure sector is a plus. Itinera's corporate language is English, so you must be fluent in both spoken and written English. Knowledge of other languages, such as Swedish or Italian, is an advantage.
What we offer
We offer you an exciting opportunity to help build and develop the controlling function at Itinera. As an international company, our office and projects reflect a strong global atmosphere. You will interact with colleagues from different parts of the world and have opportunities for both professional and personal growth.
We value collaboration and innovation, believing that diverse experiences and expertise contribute to achieving our common goals. You will be part of an engaged team that supports each other, where new ideas and initiative-taking are encouraged.
Information and application
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Ville at Itinera's HR department:
Phone: +46 73 519 08 48
Email: hrsweden@itineraspa.se
Does this opportunity sound like the right fit for you? Apply today! The deadline for applications is March 4, but selections are ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application period ends. Please send your application to hrsweden@itineraspa.se
.
About Itinera S.p.A
Itinera is an international construction company with roots in Italy, specializing in large-scale infrastructure and urban development. Founded in 1938, Itinera is part of the ASTM Group, which operates in over 15 countries, employs 17,000 people, and generated a revenue of EUR3.1 billion in 2021.
Today, we are one of the largest foreign construction companies in the Nordic region and have multiple ongoing infrastructure projects in Sweden. Our goal is to integrate sustainability into all our business activities, actively working on development and innovation in all markets where we operate.
In Sweden, we currently have 150 employees, with our Swedish headquarters located in Solna.
Please note: Itinera has already chosen its recruitment and advertising partners, so we kindly but firmly decline contact from external recruitment or advertising agencies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28
E-post: hrsweden@itineraspa.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial
(org.nr 516411-2715)
Sundbybergsvägen 1C (visa karta
)
171 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Itinera S.p.a Scandinavia Filial Jobbnummer
9188046