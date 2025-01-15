Copywriter
2025-01-15
We're on a mission to refine and align our communication across all channels. Are you a skilled copywriter who can take ownership of our brand voice, ensuring it resonates with clarity and consistency? If so, we want to hear from you!
Get an idea of the role
As our Copywriter, you will take the lead in defining and refining our brand voice. Your goal is to create clear, consistent, and engaging communication that connects with our audience. You'll work with teams across the organization to refine their messaging and align it with our established tone. Whether it's launching new products or crafting communications for partnerships, you will play a key role in making sure every word resonates and delivers impact.
This is a unique opportunity to unify our voice across four Nordic markets, setting the standard for how we communicate with clarity and impact.
On a personal level
We're looking for a confident and structured professional with a playful touch. You excel at turning complex ideas into concise, impactful messages that inspire action.
With integrity and a pragmatic mindset, you're unafraid to challenge ideas constructively while remaining curious and creative, keeping your work fresh and engaging.
Key qualities and experience
Degree in design, copywriting or similar
At least 5 years of experience in copywriting
Previous experience in the banking or financial field is highly valued
Fluency in both Swedish and English
Understanding of creating content for SEO
Join an Internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from countries such as South Africa, Australia, Iran, Germany, New Zealand, the US, and India. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we are committed to creating balance in people's personal finances through innovative and customer-centric financial solutions. With a customer base of over 6 million across the Nordics and a team of 650 dedicated employees, we strive to deliver long-term value for our customers and society.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04
Anida Tufekcic anida.tufekcic@resurs.se
9103943