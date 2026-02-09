Copy of DW Developer within Credit Risk Area

Are you a data driven software engineer who want to be part of building future solutions within Group Finance?

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Participate in developing the data platform for capital adequacy calculation, reporting and analytics

Analyse requirements, create detailed solution design and perform software development

Maintain and troubleshoot services on Teradata platform which will include on call during monthly runs

Be a part of transition to a new platform

Work together with APO and the team, to break down epics into features and user stories in the backlog

Participate in testing and quality assurance

Work in a hybrid environment that supports your individual growth by providing challenging tasks and internal and/or external training

What is needed in this role:
Experience from data warehouse development, including database optimization and tuning

Deep knowledge of SQL

Knowledge of Teradata/Snowflake, CDI-PC and IBM Mainframe

Problem solver with a can-do-attitude

Self-driven and able to take own initiatives

Team player and collaborative

Be passionate about data quality

Clear and efficient communication skills

Understanding of Banking and the Credit Risk area

Proficient in spoken and written English

Relevant university degree or proven sufficient work experience

With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.

Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.

An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.

A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.

Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.

"Join our team and...

Be part of a team who are responsible for data delivery to calculation engine, reporting and analytics within capital adequacy. The Capital Adequacy unit ensures compliance and enables the bank to provide relevant services and products, build trustworthy customer relationships and contribute to a better future.
Leelo Comte, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 13.02.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Umeå, Tallin
Recruiting manager: Leelo Comte, leelo.comte@swedbank.se
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4400-6600 EURgross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
