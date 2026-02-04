Control System Engineering
The opportunity
We are looking for several motivated and highly qualified Control Application Engineers to join our team! In this role, you will be responsible for the control and protection software in our customer projects across the globe.
As part of Hitachi Energy's Global Center of Competence for FACTS engineering, you will work closely with other engineering teams, sub suppliers, project managers, customers, and other Hitachi units in an international environment.
You will follow a project from start to finish - from tender, design, implementation, testing and verification, all the way to the final energization at site.
We welcome applications from experienced professionals, as well as younger applicants who are keen to take their careers to the next level.
How you'll make an impact
Design, implement, test and debug control logic and power control algorithms for FACTS devices.
Perform combined testing of the control system software and hardware using realtime simulators.
Understand customer needs by reading customer specifications, participating in customer meetings and verifying compliance with customer requirements in factory acceptance test.
Maintain extensive contact with other engineering groups, lead engineers, local Hitachi Energy offices, and customers throughout the project.
Travel to site to assist with energization, working closely with local teams ensuring the system starts up safely and performs as expected.
Demonstrate strong responsibility and ownership, with the ability to plan and organize daily work effectively.
Your background
Hold an M.Sc. in Engineering, with a specialization in Power Systems, Control System, power electronics, automatic control theory, software engineering or similar technical field.
Experience in software development, programming and testing.
Engineering experience in control theory, power systems, including plants, converter stations, automation, FACTS, or HVDC is beneficial.
Knowledge and previous experience of power quality applications, active/reactive power concepts and MACHTM control system will be an added advantage.
Since you will be working in an international environment it is essential that you communicate fluently in English, Swedish language skills are considered as an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
