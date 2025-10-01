Control And Protection Commissioning Engineer Hvdc
2025-10-01
The opportunity
You will be part of the HVDC unit at Hitachi Energy, where we develop market-leading technologies that shape the future of energy. Our engineering excellence in products, systems, and services keeps our customers ahead. Working on global solutions and cutting-edge innovations will challenge and enrich your work and your mind.
"Join us in leading the commissioning of HVDC systems worldwide. This is your opportunity to grow your expertise, travel the world, and be at the forefront of energy transformation."/Vasileios Sotiriou - Head of HVDC Control and Protection Commissioning
How you'll make an impact
Lead commissioning activities of Control and Protection and SCADA systems at customer sites.
Organize and execute testing and commissioning work, including managing test equipment.
Interface directly with customers during hand-over and trial operations of HVDC links.
Participate in technical discussions with clients and consultants.
Ensure scope clarity and communicate changes to the Commissioning Manager.
Support tender work related to commissioning scope and analyzing system disturbances during commissioning and operation.
This role includes a lot of travel, approximately 60-80% of the working time will be spent at customer sites.
Your background
Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
Experience in Control and Protection or SCADA from design or testing stages.
Familiarity with AC substations or HVDC technology.
Commissioning experience across various plant sizes and technologies.
Knowledge of MACH, IEC61850, HVDC projects, and IED relay programming is a plus.
Fluent in English with strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work pragmatically within standards and legislation.
Proactive attitude, willingness to learn, and strong collaboration skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy, both in Sweden and globally
Mentor support during onboarding
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
A diverse company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional benefits may apply to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Vasileios Sotiriou, vasileios.x.sotiriou@hitachienergy.com
