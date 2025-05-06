Content Strategist - Owned Channels
Embark Studios AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
As a Content Strategist at Embark, you'll be the driving force behind our owned channel content - shaping the strategies and stories that bring our brands to life across social media, web, email, and beyond.
This role is both strategic and hands-on. You'll work closely with Marketing Leads to bring campaigns to life, and collaborate with our media production team to take ideas from concept to published post. You're equal parts planner and doer, comfortable managing the editorial calendar, crafting standout copy, and using data to continuously evolve what great content looks like.
You have a sharp editorial mind, strong instincts for digital platforms, and a love for storytelling. Ideally, you've spent time at an agency and know what it means to work fast, pivot, and push for bold ideas. If you geek out over smart messaging, meaningful engagement, and the intersection of brand and creativity - we'd love to hear from you.
Example of responsibilities
Develop and execute content strategies for owned channels that support major campaigns and evergreen always-on marketing
Partner with Marketing Leads and the media team to shape content production end-to-end, from ideation to scheduling and publishing
Act as lead copywriter across all owned platforms, tailoring messaging to suit each format and audience
Own the editorial calendar and ensure all content aligns with the broader marketing narrative
Collaborate across teams to bring integrated campaign ideas to life in content form
Analyze performance data and market trends to optimize content strategy and drive results
We would love if you have
A background in content strategy, editorial work, or social media - ideally with agency experience
A strong understanding of digital platforms and what makes content perform across each
Experience creating content for games, entertainment, or other creative industries
A data-informed mindset and ability to translate insights into meaningful content improvements
Excellent writing skills and native-level English proficiency
A proactive, curious, and collaborative approach to your work
This is an on-site role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden. At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Ersättning
