Content Specialist Finland
Nettbureau As Filial Sverige / Journalistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla journalistjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
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We're seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Content Specialist to help launch our services in Finland. This is an exciting opportunity to create meaningful content, optimize digital experiences, and grow with a dynamic company.
About Nettbureau
Nettbureau is a Norwegian scale-up that helps consumers across Europe make better decisions through comparison and tender services like eiendomsmegler.no, flytta.se, luz.es, and fotovoltaico.it. Today, we operate 100+ services across 14 countries.
We combine strong growth with profitability and were recently named one of the Financial Times' Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025. In Norway, we've been named a "Gaselle" company for ten consecutive years, earning us a spot in the Hall of Fame.
We're a team of 95+ people, with around 20 based in Stockholm and 50 in Oslo. You'll join a small Finnish team while also being part of a larger, international content team working across multiple markets.
We value a friendly and flexible work environment, with opportunities to connect through both social activities and professional development.
Learn more about us at Nettbureau.com and check out our employee handbook.
About the Finnish team
We're preparing to launch in Finland, starting in the renewable energy space, and are building a small, entrepreneurial team.
Initially, the team will consist of three people: a Content Specialist (this role), a Partner Manager (commercial role), and a Country Manager. This gives you a unique opportunity to shape both the product and content from an early stage.
You'll work closely with local teammates while also receiving support from our established content, marketing, and tech teams across Europe.
About the role
This role offers a mix of creativity and strategy, with plenty of opportunities to expand your skills in SEO, digital marketing, content performance analysis, and user engagement. As part of our international content team, you'll learn from best practices in countries like Norway, Sweden, Spain, and Italy-while ensuring all content is tailored to local audiences in Finland.
Key responsibilities
Plan, write, publish, and maintain SEO-optimised content (articles, landing pages, forms)
Collaborate with the Country Manager and Partner Manager on content planning
Ensure high-quality, locally adapted content
Conduct keyword research and identify new opportunities
Analyse performance and optimise content based on insights
Create content for email and marketing campaigns
Edit and support audiovisual content
Collaborate across teams to improve content and conversion
What we're looking for
We're looking for a strong writer who takes ownership and enjoys creating content that truly helps users.
You'll likely thrive in this role if you:
Are a native Finnish speaker with experience living in Finland
Write clear, engaging content for a broad audience
Are structured, detail-oriented, and skilled at researching and evaluating sources
Have a good visual eye and experience with basic image editing (e.g. Photoshop)
Can simplify complex topics
Communicate well and value feedback
Are proactive and comfortable in a fast-changing environment
Are open to experimenting with tools like AI to improve workflows and content quality
Extra points if you:
Have experience in journalism, communication, PR, marketing or other relevant niches in the Finnish market
Are familiar with SEO, CMS platforms or basic HTML
Are comfortable using analytics tools to track, evaluate and optimise content performance
Know UX or plain language principles
Language requirements
Fluency in Finnish is essential-your writing must be at the level of a professional journalist
A good level of English in order to communicate with the rest of the team is important
What we offer
Opportunities to grow across content, SEO, and digital marketing
SEK 5,000/year for professional development and SEK 5,000/year for wellness (friskvård)
Flexible working hours at our Södermalm office in Stockholm
Choice of Mac or PC + phone and internet coverage
Regular workshops with partners like Google, Meta, and Microsoft
A supportive and social work environment with ambitious colleagues
Social events throughout the year, including after-works, team activities, and an annual company trip
Excited about this role?
We'd love to hear from you. Please apply via our career portal with your CV, cover letter, and a Finnish writing sample.
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
Application deadline: 10.05.2026
Employment type: Full-time
Work location: Stockholm, Sweden (Hybrid)
Start date: As soon as possible Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nettbureau As Filial Sverige
(org.nr 516411-5551), https://nettbureau.com/
Högbergsgatan 59 B (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9875312