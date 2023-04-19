Construction Project Engineer - MEP
2023-04-19
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for different Construction Project Engineers - Mechanical and Piping, Electrical Distribution, Instrumentation and Controls to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
Our mission is to build a "First in Class" gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
About the role
In this position you will play a key project-integrator role in our multidisciplinary Construction Organization in building the new Gigafactory. As Construction Project Engineer you will pro-actively support and assist Construction Manager along the way and contribute on successful delivery of the assigned works package.
In this position you will have key role in our construction management organization in building the new Gigafactory. You will report to the Sr Construction Manager and you will have full ownership over administration process to prepare, collect, review, register, distribute and manage wide variety of construction documents, ensuring that all stakeholders within your works package understands and follows principles of effective communication. You will make sure that all project members are well connected and informed, by developing close collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders.
What you will do in your role:
-
Closely cooperate and proactively support the Construction Management team, along with direct communication with parallel EPCM departments (Engineering and Procurement) ensuring that all parties provides and deliver inputs as required for one of these three areas:
-
Mechanical and Piping , including extensive scope of factory equipment install, clean and dry rooms installations and process utilities work
-
Electrical Distribution , including extensive scope of power systems within MV, LV, process equipment power supply and fire systems
-
Instrumentation and Controls , including extensive scope of building systems and equipment integrations within BMS, UMS, PQMS, PCMS
Your Background
We believe that you have general knowledge of construction execution process, which is needed to effectively support multidisciplinary construction team along the way of project development. You understand complexity of the program and are well organized in order effectively implement, manage and track multiple parallel workstreams associated to constriction process. You are skilled at communicating with wide range of stakeholders, both internal and external.
Essential
- BSc degree in within relevant field: Building's MEP Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Construction or equivalent
-
Minimum 2 years of professional experience on comparable construction position
-
Experience in large-scale construction projects with considerable multidisciplinary complexity, experience within general contractor or EPC organization environment is an added value.
-
Excellent written and spoken English. Must have the ability to discuss technical topics with a variety of audiences - contractors, engineers, and members of various divisions within organization. Swedish is a plus.
Desirable
-
Experience from greenfield projects is highly preferred.
-
Experience from Swedish construction sites is added value
-
Highly organized with excellent communication / collaboration skills.
-
Self-performing attitude with the strong skill to contribute on team effort.
-
Experience in a multicultural environment, adaptable and open-minded.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
