Construction Coordinator
2025-02-20
Om tjänsten Construction Coordinator
Uppdragsperiod: 31-mar-2025 - 31-dec-2026 with possibility of extension
The Berth 503 Construction Coordinator will be responsible for coordinating the overall management and delivery of demolition of the old berth 503 and construct a new berth to facilitate the offloading of CO2 to ship. You will integrate fully into the BECCS Project Team. You will be responsible for coordinating the successful construction of Berth 503 based within the Stockholm Exergi client management team. You will be responsible within the organization for leading the onsite coordination on site with the Lot 6 Civils Contractor. This leadership role involves overseeing project teams, ensuring the successful execution of BECCS Civils Work Package Lot from design through to completion, and maintaining a strong focus on safety, quality, cost, and time management.
Key Responsibilities:Leadership:Coordinate, direct, and manage large civil engineering projects to ensure timely, cost-effective, and quality delivery.Take ownership of the assignments overall performance, including schedule, budget, and quality control.Lead by example and foster a culture of excellence, teamwork, and continuous improvement.Coordinate, manage and motivate, including engineers, contractors, subcontractors, and other stakeholders.Ensure that team members are properly resourced, supported, and aligned with the assignments goals.Ensure resource allocation is efficient, managing people, equipment, and materials to avoid delays.Scheduling and Time Management:With the Project schedulers develop, implement, and maintain the assignment schedule fully resourced production schedule fully monitored and stays on track.Ensure that the project is delivered within the agreed timeframe, addressing any obstacles that could impact the schedule.Risk Management and Problem Solving:Proactively identify project risks and develop mitigation strategies.Resolve issues and challenges in real-time, maintaining focus on the project's objectives.Provide innovative solutions to unforeseen problems, keeping the project on course.Compliance and Safety:Ensure that the project complies with all legal, environmental, safety, and regulatory requirements.Implement and enforce robust safety standards and protocols through the management process.Be involved in regular safety audits and promote a culture of safety throughout the project lifecycle.Enforce and motivate the project safety KPIs,Quality Control:Develop and maintain quality assurance and control processes to ensure that deliverables meet industry standards and client expectations.Oversee inspections, audits, and reviews to monitor progress and quality.Reporting and Documentation:Maintain accurate records, including daily logs, financial reports, progress reports, and meeting minutes.Provide regular project updates and reports to senior management and clients.Ensure proper documentation of all contractual, legal, and technical aspects of the project.
Kvalifikationer Fluent English is a requirement along with the Swedish language.You will have ISPS knowledge and training.Minimum education would be diploma level in a relevant civil engineering discipline.Minimum of 10 years s of experience managing large civil engineering projects within large projects preferable expertise would be from with the Marine, Energy, Oil and Gas or associated process industries.Proven experience in delivering complex projects within time, cost, and quality parameters.Strong knowledge of harbour and marine construction.Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.Knowledge of Stockholm City and national building codes, regulations, and standards.Knowledge of Swedish permitting procedures.
Key Skills:Project management expertise in large-scale civil works (harbours, roads, bridges, utilities, etc.)Strong leadership and team management capabilities.Experience with cost control, budgeting, and financial oversight.Familiarity with Swedish AB contract forms.Strong interpersonal and communication skills to work with internal and external stakeholders.Ability to manage risks and mitigate potential project disruptions.Ability to thrive in high-pressure environments while maintaining a focus on results.
