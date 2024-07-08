Concept Development Engineer
Munters, a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions, seeks a passionate and innovative Concept Development Engineer to join our Advance Engineering team.
Munters is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Their aim is to help secure the customers perfect climate, maintaining the efficiency of their equipment and ensuring uninterrupted, fault-free production. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 3,940 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 7 billion in 2019 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com
or watch their video: Your perfect climate
In this dynamic role, you will:
Spearhead the development of cutting-edge technologies in the fields of cooling, heating, mass transfer, and air pollution control.
Verify and validate new technologies, ensuring their feasibility and effectiveness.
Work independently and as part of a small team to bring innovative concepts to life.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including AI experts and the PMC team, to achieve shared goals.
Contribute to product development within joint ventures or by supporting the PMC team with physical testing.
We are looking for someone who:
Possesses a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering and has 10 years of relevant experience.
Demonstrates a passion for innovation and technology development, with a proven track record of success in bringing new ideas to market.
Has a keen eye for quality and is committed to delivering exceptional results.
Exhibits strong communication and collaboration skills, able to effectively interact with diverse teams.
Brings a strong analytical mindset to problem-solving and decision-making.
Possesses a deep understanding of CAD and material selection principles.
Has a grasp of mass flow concepts and their application in engineering design.
Embraces a continuous learning approach and is eager to explore new technologies.
Exudes a positive and energetic attitude, contributing to a dynamic and collaborative work environment.
What we offer:
The power of influence - We believe in giving our employees the freedom to experiment and solve meaningful problems in their roles. Working with us is never boring.
A flexible work environment - Happier employees are more productive and motivated.
Able to work globally locally - We are big enough to make a difference globally and small enough to provide a caring family atmosphere locally.
Contribute to a healthier planet - We make sure windmills and bridges don 't rust and that plants and animals enjoy a healthy indoor climate.
Interested in joining Munters?
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application as soon as possible.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we follow a competence-based, structured interview process where your skills, knowledge and attributes relevant to Munters will be assessed.
At Munters, you get the chance to influence and solve meaningful problems for society. We lead with a passion for climate, with people in the core and sustainability as part of the DNA.
