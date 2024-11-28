Computer Vision Expert

Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2024-11-28


We're looking for you who are experienced and have innovative industrial experience in Computer Vision and AI to join a global company in Lund, Sweden.
This is a full-time, one-year consultant contract starting in December 2024 with the possibility to be extended.
As you tackle cutting-edge algorithm and systems development, your work will span component and architecture levels. You'll work on multi-view camera systems for tracking, scene understanding, and more, focusing on application-specific algorithm research, requirements analysis, performance benchmarking, and compute optimization. This role offers a hands-on opportunity to shape and refine AI and CV technologies.
Key Skills & Experience:
Advanced CV & Systems Architecture: At least 5 years of experience in state-of-the-art CV algorithms and system-wide architecture for commercial applications.
Specialized Expertise: Deep understanding of person/object pose detection, tracking, motion and action recognition, multi-view geometry, camera calibration, 3D reconstruction, and scene analysis.
Problem-Solving & Debugging: Strong analytical and debugging abilities to tackle complex technical challenges.
Software Architecture & Design: Familiarity with best practices in software architecture and API design.
ML/DNN Optimization: Experience in optimizing ML/DNN performance, including CUDA.

Personal/Education:
MSc Engineering degree CV/AI - required
PhD Engineering degree CV/AI - preferred
English
Social skills in a multi-cultural environment

Experience/background in Computer Vision connected to Real-time, human pose and so on is preferred.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.

