Composite Laminator
2025-02-24
The Koenigsegg Composite Development department team works with the future of composites. Our close, positive and enthusiastic team develops and manufactures parts and technologies for our past, current and future needs. We also deliver standards and procedures so that the quality of the parts can be consistent and marvellously perfect.
Our awesome team now needs to grow and we are looking for Laminators to help us develop procedures and deliver high quality parts. The parts will then be passed on for final assembly to either our prototype department, aftermarket department or production.
We produce both parts and tooling for prototypes and production vehicles. Preparations for tooling and working with master tooling is also a part of the job. There will also be times when we try out new materials and test new innovative processes. The materials require care and attention to detail and shape.
You will learn about different lamination methods and work closely with a skilled international team. Finishing and repairing composites will also be a part of the job.
No previous skills with composites is needed as we will educate you in every aspect possible. But it is meritorious if you have previous lamination skills.
You need to be accurate and have the ability to work focused both in the team and self driven.
We offer you work in clean and structured facilities surrounded by very passionate co-workers. You can expect a positive attitude with a "have fun" mindset. Surrounding the facility lies a lot of beautiful nature and inside the facility we wear comfortable work clothes, we have back-up lunch options and free fruit. We offer health benefits and occasional on-site massages. Aswell as fun and high-energy employee events and great discounts at local companies.
You will get a proper introduction when starting and anything you might not know, you will learn here.
Can you picture yourself in this setting? Great, then go ahead and press that "I'm interested" button. We are waiting for you.
Responsibilities
-
Reading and understanding technical documents such as drawings and manuals
-
Following set procedures and processes.
-
Giving feedback to improve set procedures and processes
-
Lamination of composites
-
Finishing of composites
-
Production of masters
-
Lamination of tooling
-
Development of new methods and processes
-
Identifying improvements and communicating them.
-
Ensure the department is kept clean and tidy following 5S philosophy
Need to have:
- Respecting set quality standards and procedures
- Craftsmanship
- An eye for shape and details
- Organized and careful
- Patience
- Ability to learn and grow with us
- Used to work with your hands
- Driver's license
Meritorious
- Experience in lamination or composite related work
- Experience with aluminium materials
Other
We are an international company with employees from all over the world, and much information both verbally and in writing is in English, why you must be able to speak, read and understand it.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time (40 h/week), overtime may occur
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
