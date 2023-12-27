Compliance Model Validator
2023-12-27
Are you passionate about the fight against financial economic crime and would like to be part of a growing model validation team?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Conduct model validations of compliance area systems and models;
•
Assess model risk from the aspects of model design and construction, model assumptions and limitations, data relevancy and completeness, and ongoing performance monitoring;
•
Communicate identified model deficiencies with the model owner and senior management and provide feasible and adequate recommendations;
•
Design, deliver, and maintain model validation process standards, practices, templates, and other documentation.
What is needed in this role:
•
A degree in a quantitative field e.g. computer science, statistics, mathematics, physics, engineering or economics;
•
Expertise in data assembling and analysis, computational statistics, anomaly detection or machine learning including relevant programming skills (Python, R);
•
Expertise in SQL, i.e. for querying and manipulating large databases;
•
Proficient in English with the ability to formulate findings clearly and concisely in a written form;
•
Quickly adaptive mindset and willingness to work with every changing AFC field, high stress tolerance,
• Familiarity with the global financial industry and its compliance and operational risks with the focus on ML/TF and Sanctions;
• Able to explain technical concepts in simple terms to facilitate collaboration;
• Motivated, well organized, and able to complete tasks independently to high quality standards and delivering to tight timelines.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be part of a diverse, internationally oriente group of people, who keep oversight on the models that Swedbank uses to protect itself and society against compliance risks such as money laundering and terrist financing. Join us in fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment where your unique perspective is not only valued but essential for success." Reiko Rist, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 07.01.2024 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Reiko Rist (reiko.rist@swedbank.ee)
)
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2,900-4,400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3,350-5,050 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3,050-4,550 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia).
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07
Swedbank Group
Tuuli Hallop tuuli.hallop@swedbank.ee
