Compliance Manager
2024-12-10
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
As a Compliance Manager with expertise in financial crime, you will play a pivotal role in supporting Klarna Bank AB's compliance efforts in Sweden and for our global operations. Reporting to the Accountable Lead of Regulatory Officers, your responsibilities will include:
Coordinating and monitoring day-to-day compliance with AML/CTF regulatory requirements.
Updating and communicating financial crime policies and procedures across Klarna to ensure robust implementation.
Responding to information requests from relevant authorities in Sweden and other regions.
Leading initiatives and conducting fieldwork in specialized financial crime areas.
Supporting the annual update of Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing (ML/TF) Risk Assessments.
Conducting model risk management activities through AML/CTF model validations.
Drafting reports for senior management and the board to ensure transparency on compliance matters.
Assisting in ongoing monitoring and testing activities to evaluate the effectiveness of anti-financial crime protocols.
Keeping up with new regulatory developments and working with the Legal Department to implement necessary adjustments.
Driving improvements in collaboration and best practices across the Compliance function.
You'll work closely with a dedicated team comprising operations, monitoring and testing, and engineering professionals to ensure effective compliance management.
Who You Are
5+ years of experience in Compliance or first-line AML/CTF roles within financial services.
A degree in economics or law, or equivalent professional experience.
Hands-on experience in AML/CTF at both operational and strategic levels is highly valued.
Extensive background in Financial Services, FinTech, E-Money institutions, or related sectors.
Solid understanding of risk management, regulatory frameworks, and AML/sanctions compliance.
Proven ability to engage with diverse stakeholders, prioritize effectively, and navigate complex, evolving environments.
High integrity, ambition, a proactive mindset, and excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Awesome to Have
Experience working with cross-border AML/CTF compliance frameworks.
Familiarity with Sweden's regulatory landscape and international financial crime compliance standards.
Proven capability in handling regulatory requests and external audit communications.
Closing
Klarna's Compensation model and Equity Offering
At Klarna, our compensation package includes a base salary and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
Our RSU program features a 4-year vesting schedule, allowing you to gradually become a shareholder in Klarna. Additionally, you may qualify for our Contribution-Based Reward (CBR) program, which recognizes and rewards significant contributions to our success.
Total Compensation 72,479.04- 82,626.10 SEK per month
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19
