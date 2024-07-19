Compensation & Benefits Partner
Tobii AB / Administratörsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla administratörsjobb i Danderyd
2024-07-19
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii AB i Danderyd
Strawberries and cream, Batman and Robin, people and numbers - what do these all have in common? They are classic duos of course, and if you, like us, get a bit more excited about that last one, then this is a role for you!
We are now looking for a Compensation & Benefits Partner to join us at Tobii's headquarter in Stockholm, with a 60/40 flexible setting. You will be part of the global People & Growth team, reporting to the VP for People & Growth.
You will be at the forefront of managing our comprehensive compensation and benefits framework from the headquarters and across European entities - from supporting our internal colleagues, being the team lead for our payroll partner, collaborating with Finance & Accounting for documentations, and as well as implementing strategic compensation & benefits processes and routines.
With our high ambitions and big hearts, we make it possible for Tobii to deliver the coolest humanized technology there is on the entire planet - eye tracking!
We are the global leader in eye tracking, a position we earned through our passion for technology and our ambition to create tech for a better future. Our journey began over 20 years ago when we delivered the world's first plug-and-play eye tracker. Since then, we've been on a mission to build technology that understands human attention and intent. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers the global market with offices in Belgium, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, Romania, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Our diverse client roster includes carmakers, science labs, elite sports teams, UX design agencies, and many more. Our audience is fascinating, and our growth potential is huge!
You will be the driver of / responsible for:
Short and long term incentives (process, structure, payments, communication)
Global salary review process
Benchmarking, pay gap analysis, salary data surveys
Pension plans, health insurances and other law regulated benefits
Administration of benefits in various European countries
Payroll cost/data analyses
Implementing any updates/new law regulations in payroll & Comp & Ben areas
Developing & refining processes
Supporting organization with various data and reports
Being involved in various projects (ex M&A, new system implementation, recruitment / termination of employees)
Assistance with annual audit and annual report (payroll related)
Team lead for our Payroll Partner
To succeed in this role, we would love you to have:
Five (5) years minimum experience in EMEA payroll and compensation & benefits
Experience in Accounting (payroll related costs, STIs)
Fluent communication skills in English & Swedish, both written and verbal
Excellent skills in Excel
A bachelor's or university degree
To be successful in this role, we believe you are passionate about Comp & Ben and are proud of your expertise. We also believe you are a people person and have worked with various stakeholders preferably in a global or matrix environment. We are a small team working tight together and assisting the group when it's needed. Tobiians characterize a bunch of people with a diverse background, so we hope you enjoy working with people from all over the world!
Welcome to apply!
So let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Please submit your CV/ resume or LinkedIn profile through our career website.
Summer break
Our team in Tobii Stockholm office is currently on a well-deserved summer vacation. You may expect delays in response, but we are excited to review your job application upon our return in August. Stay tuned for more updates, and enjoy your summer! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654)
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Jobbnummer
8807712