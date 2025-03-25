Company is seeking tilers
2025-03-25
We are currently seeking skilled and dedicated tilers to join our team. The ideal candidate will have experience in tile installation, a keen eye for detail, and the ability to work independently as well as part of a team.
Responsibilities:
• Install tiles on floors, walls, and other surfaces
• Measure and cut tiles to fit specific areas
• Prepare surfaces for tile installation
• Ensure precise alignment and spacing of tiles
• Maintain a clean and safe work environment
