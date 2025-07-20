Communication Partner
2025-07-20
IKEA Components, part of Inter IKEA Group and Core Business Supply, holds a unique position within the IKEA value chain. We supply the IKEA business with customer-friendly component solutions for better products - and better homes. Maybe you're familiar with the wedge dowel that supports our furniture assembly? Or the fitting bags in the cardboard packages? Or the signature IKEA signs on our store buildings? That's us! Our assignment includes a responsibility to develop, source and supply selected components and materials to IKEA home furnishing suppliers and retail equipment to IKEA franchisees. IKEA Components also provides After Sales service of components to the end customers to keep our products lasting as long as possible. Our business is global and today employs approximately 1,200 co-workers, based mainly in Sweden, Slovakia and China.
The Communication team at IKEA Components has the assignment to lead, develop and enable impactful communication that strengthens the IKEA brand by creating engagement, building trust for IKEA and enabling better business.
We are looking for a Communication Partner to join our team in Älmhult, Sweden. This is where you come in!
As Communication Partner at IKEA Components, you will contribute to moving our most important business and people topics through communication, with a focus on identifying and acting on opportunities to strengthen our communication and engagement with buyers.
As Communication Partner, you will:
• Contribute to the implementation of business plans through communication, with a focus on communication (including price changes, price changes, new legal requirements, etc) toward the IKEA Components buyers (home furnishing suppliers and franchisees).
• Create simple, clear and inspiring communication content for internal and external audiences, aligned with IKEA Components and Supply communication plans.
• Provide communication expertise to support managers and co-workers develop their skills.
• Plan and execute engaging and inclusive co-worker communication for IKEA Component local (Sweden) office sites in relevant channels.
• Enable change through communication with the appropriate methodologies, planning, execution and activation of communication.
• Ensure managers and co-workers have access to the necessary information and tools for effective communication.
• Lead and coordinate communication projects based on business priorities.
• Build networks across business units and core businesses.
You will be a part of the Communication team and report to the Communication Manager at IKEA Components. You will work cross-functionally on topics and be the point of entry to communication for the Market (sales) organisation at IKEA Components, including as part of the Market management team. You will also work closely with the Retail, Supply and Range communication communities and other key stakeholders across the IKEA network.
You are an experienced communicator with a proven track record of planning and executing impactful communication to move business topics and projects. You have excellent written and spoken English communication skills. You understand the IKEA Components assignment and have a cross-functional understanding of the IKEA strategic landscape, network and value chain. You know how to prioritize and adapt in an ever-changing environment and can seamlessly switch between tactical and operational tasks.
You're curious and willing to try new things, securing buy-in from key stakeholders along the way. You're a team player, yet a self-starter who can work independently. You're comfortable speaking in front of an audience but just as happy working behind the scenes. You take your responsibilities seriously but don't take yourself too seriously. Most importantly, you embody and act according to IKEA culture, values, and Code of Conduct.
Additional information
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading the following to Smart Recruiters:
1.) Your CV
2.) A separate document including your answers to these two questions:
What makes this role interesting to you?
What's the "wow factor" that you would bring to our communication team at IKEA Components?
Please keep your answers short and concise and apply at the latest July 31st 2025.
IKEA Components is a place where everyone pitches in, and all ideas are encouraged. This is a permanent role based in our new IKEA Components office in Älmhult, Sweden, beside the train station. For questions about the role, contact Kelly Swaine, Communications Manager at IKEA Components at kelly.swaine@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, contact Christina Appelqvist, +46-766-113408 Så ansöker du
