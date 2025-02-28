Commodity Buyer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Commodity Buyer for lubricants & AdBlue - factory and after market, you will drive project and commodity activities within your area. You will work closely with your colleagues to secure the supplier base of the Volvo Group for both current and future projects.
Your core responsibilities will include:
* Leading and participating in purchasing activities
* Ensuring performance in accordance with purchasing focus areas
* Analyzing and proposing new purchasing strategies
* Driving purchasing activities for the European markets, where there is strong potential to support our stakeholders in reaching Profit and Loss targets, and building networks across regions
Who are you?
In our business-to-business environment, we believe it is our people who make the difference. We are looking for a person with a result-oriented mindset who emphasizes collaboration and relationship-building with both our internal and external partners, helping you take on challenging work assignments successfully.
Since we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about your background and experience. But we do know that we need someone with the ability to drive change and who dares to try things no one has done before.
Some important qualities we seek are:
* A true team player with an attitude that makes it easy to establish trust and network
* Experience in strategic and operational purchasing
* Analytical, structured, and able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
* A willingness to improve both yourself and your work environment
* Driven, responsible, and self-motivated
* Proven negotiation and analytical skills
* Experience in creating and delivering critical path timelines
* A bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology, Business Administration, or a similar field, or equivalent working experience
* Fluency in spoken and written English; proficiency in Swedish or French is an added advantage
What's in it for you?
Are you like us - engaged in your work and professional in everything you do? If yes, Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing is the right place for you. Take the lead or be part of the core team in implementing and launching new business models and services. By selecting high-performing suppliers who deliver the best possible products and services with the right quality, we add real business value to our customers, giving the Volvo Group a competitive advantage.
We are committed to our customers and the Volvo Group's success. We work closely with our cross-functional stakeholders within and outside the Volvo Group because we believe we are here to make a difference. You will work with a high-performing team aiming at world-class purchasing-sounds exciting, doesn't it?
You Will Also Experience:
* Strategic purchasing in the area of operating fluids (lubricants & AdBlue) with a complete EMEA scope
* Working closely with all brands within the Volvo Group for factory and service market business
* Engaging in both strategic and operational activities
* Being part of a global, regional, and diverse team with networks spread across continents, creating a truly global atmosphere
* Enjoying a fun work culture with high team spirit
* Creating something new that has never been done before; the pace is fast and it is never boring
Ready for the next move?
If you are curious to explore how we put our words into actions, follow us on LinkedIn and volvogroup.com.
Best regards,
Girish Kotegar, Head of Operating fluids, Charging, Aut. girish.kotegar@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
