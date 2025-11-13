Commodity Buyer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who are we?
Our team is responsible of Electrical Distribution with components such wiring harnesses and connectors. We are the main interface towards the supplier base of said components and our mission is to improve the value chain on cost, quality, delivery performance, sustainability, resilience in the supply chain and to secure a position in the forefront of technology for all parts used on our trucks.
We belong to the Electronics, Electromechanics and Autonomous Solutions department within Group Trucks Purchasing and are located in Lyon (France) and Göteborg (Sweden).
Volvo Group and Group Trucks Purchasing aims to be the most admired employer in our industry by attracting and retaining the best people in order to create and build a world-class purchasing team.
What you will do
As a Commodity Buyer, you will be accountable for the QDCFTSR of the supplier base on the connector segment in Europe. You will be responsible to make sure that the segment strategy is implemented through the selection of the right suppliers, and by continuously securing supplier QDCFTSR performance by using the tools and purchasing/cross functional network during production and after production for Revenue segments.
QDCFTSR: Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management.
Main tasks of your role:
* Contribute to SBP (Segment Business Plan) & be an active member in the global network of commodity buyers.
* Secure that supplier selection is aligned with the Segment Business Plan.
* Secure the outcome of the sourcing in a contractual package, and that all agreements are approved and signed
* Keep a close collaboration with Project buyer(s) for corresponding segments.
* Secure suppliers understand and comply to Volvo requirements and procedures.
* Execute, update and renew agreements with suppliers during production for Revenue and non-Revenue segments and after production for Revenue segments
* Drive all relevant activities to deliver on QDCFTSR targets during production phase for Revenue and non-Revenue segments and after production phase for Revenue Parts.
* Monitor, identify and mitigate risks in cooperation with all stakeholders.
* Forecast cost evolution for scope of responsibility.
* Manage and negotiate product/processes changes during production phase for Revenue and non-Revenue segments, and after production phase for Revenue segments.
* Perform daily purchasing activities related to supplier base management, production orders, logistics and financial flows to the suppliers.
The position is in Göteborg, Sweden
Who are you?
As a person we believe that you are having a business-oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude.
Qualifications:
• University degree (Master), preferably in engineering or business
• Motivated by change management and ability to drive change
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Excellent communication and networking skills
• Creative and solution-oriented mindset
• Ownership/Accountability
• Business Acumen
• Negotiation skills
• Self-driven and autonomous
• Analytical skills
• Willingness to learn from others and share best practices
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* People first: We support wellbeing, trust, and an inclusive atmosphere where everyone's voice counts.
* Flexible work: Hybrid setup with room to balance work and life effectively.
* Grow your career: Opportunities to learn, take on new responsibilities, and work across functions and countries.
* Global impact: Collaborate with colleagues worldwide and shape sustainable solutions.
* Modern workspace: A collaborative environment that makes it easy to connect and create together.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
