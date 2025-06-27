Commercial Support Specialist
Do you have a passion for people, marketing and communication? Do you like being the spider in the web, supporting a dynamic team with coordinating and executing operational communicative tasks?
Here it is. Your chance to take on the challenge as Commercial Support Specialist in one of the most influential small towns in the world!
Right now, we are looking for a Commercial Support Specialist for Range Area Kitchen & Appliances.
You will support the Commercial function to execute an impactful, sellable and communicated offer through the entire product life cycle. You operate communication content through systems and coordinate workflow. Execute and secure commercial operational tasks within the range area.
The Commercial Support Specialist is part of the Commercial function and reports to the Commercial Team Manager.
You will connect articles and provide product brief comments for all relevant sales and media channels, ensuring follow-up and content accuracy. Secure and administrate relevant range in all media including exchanges for markets (due to e.g., legal, compliance, market specific needs) and inform and involve relevant stakeholders, from brief to Artwork proofs.
You will also administrate articles as part of briefs in Commercial Activation Planning, from brief to Artwork and proofs incl.tagging and connect new and running range in the product structure for categorization on the web to ensure show ability on IKEA.com. Create and maintain Sales Products (SPR:s) for Kitchen & Home appliances range, with input from the Sales team. Filter and provide relevant data to support an agile, proactive Commercial team.
Then you will secure and maintain the administration of commercial content for the assigned range, keeping all stakeholders informed. Manage the product range for categorization on the web and ensure products are easy to find and accessible to customers. Also handle commercial tagging and implement show/sales stops for product visibility and availability.
Furthermore, you will be:
Publish content on various channels to ensure timely communication with relevant stakeholders.
Lead the Commercial year cycle in the functional dimension, ensuring that all templates and tools are in place, and parts come together effectively.
To shine in this role, we are looking for you with passion for administration, communication, data, and digitalization. You are detailed, structured and analytical and enjoy working both individually and working in a team, as well as cross functions and organizations.
You love working in different systems and tools and carrying out administrative tasks that make a significant difference for our customers and have experience managing a large volume of product information with attention to detail.
You have a high ability to use data insights to support decision-making processes and improve commercial outcomes. You are talented in making complex things seem simple. You enjoy working in an ever-changing, fast-paced environment and stay calm when you get assignments with short notice and tight deadlines. You have excellent communication skills, with the ability to inspire, build networks, and lead remotely in a digital environment and advanced knowledge of Microsoft office, especially Excel.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult, Sweden. We do offer the possibility to work from home but embrace collaboration because it is important that you can be at our office the majority of the time.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV (in English) in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your everyday work?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
We look forward to receiving your application, no later than 7th of July 2025 and will be interviewed continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible but no later than
We look forward to getting to know you soon!
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the recruiter, Christina Appelqvist. +46-766-113408
come where we will strengthen the core of what we do in Range. When really putting the product in the center, focusing on strengthening the IKEA brand and making the shopping journey for our customers smoother and more rewarding, is crucial. We will continue sharing what we do and why, to create engagement and build curiosity and trust for the IKEA brand - both inside and outside the IKEA world.
