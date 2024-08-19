Commercial Advisor- SAP Expert
2024-08-19
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe-essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M: Learn more about H&M | H&M Careers (hm.com)
Job Description
We are hiring a Commercial Advisor to provide expert commercial support to our Business Tech organization and hubs. The successful candidate will deliver significant business value throughout the product lifecycle by leveraging their experience in tech sourcing and procurement. This role involves the rigorous development of business cases, executing high-quality, market-competitive deals, and optimizing ongoing relationships with external partners.
As a Commercial Advisor, you will utilize your leadership skills and commitment to a nonhierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Your focus will be on value creation, growth, and delivering exceptional customer and business results.
Key Responsibilities:
Support leaders in defining and implementing commercial and partner strategies.
Negotiate advantageous terms with external partners.
Screen potential new partners and collaborations, with a focus on tech partnerships
Establish and implement strategic parameters for partner portfolios, ensuring optimal long-term management.
Manage collaboration and performance according to frameworks, assessing risks versus expected business outcomes.
Oversee risk management for partner and vendor contracts and agreements.
Challenge existing commercial models and propose new strategies for optimizing tech partnerships.
Devise negotiation strategies and processes tailored to each deal.
Identify potential deal designs to meet objectives, such as risk aversion versus creating optionality.
Manage dealmaking processes, including RFPs, tendering, and time planning.
Ensure compliance with H&M Group Purchasing and Consultant Policy.
Execute deals in alignment with initial objectives.
Continuously acquire knowledge of relevant technologies and business needs through supplier and market analyses.
Monitor and act on spend analyses.
Support the setup of collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners, and vendors.
Manage contract life cycles, including extensions, renegotiations, terminations, and call offs.
Qualifications
Proven experience of 5+ years in managing people, vendors, and technology in the global environment.
Strong expertise in SAP a key requisite.
Proficient negotiator with expertise in managing relationships with technology manufacturers and service providers.
Excellent organizational and structuring skills for complex matters.
Preference for experience with cloud companies.
Solid foundation in procurement and supplier management best practices.
Ability to develop, establish, and train processes.
Bottom-line thinker with a deep understanding of tech-related business cases.
Proficient in tech fundamentals such as software development, architecture, integration, cloud, web applications, and microservices.
Strong analytical skills, including KPI (Key Performance Indicators) development and business case construction.
Methodical thinker capable of connecting business case objectives to necessary actions.
Effective critical thinking skills and a pragmatic approach.
Ability to influence and persuade others.
Excellent communication skills, including the ability to provide constructive challenges.
Additional Information
This is a permanent based in Stockholm with a start date as soon as possible. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 15th September 2024. Interviews will be held continuously.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we are determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
