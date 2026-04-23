CNC-operator
Berg Propulsion Production AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Öckerö Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Öckerö
2026-04-23
, Göteborg
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, Kungälv
, Tjörn
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CNC Operator
Berg Propulsion | Hönö, Öckerö Municipality
About the Role
As a CNC Operator, you will work with the manufacturing of components for our marine propulsion systems. The role involves responsibility for programming, setup, operation, and quality assurance in short production runs. You are an important part of the production team and actively contribute to safe deliveries, high quality, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Education
Upper secondary education with a technical focus (e.g. industrial technology/CNC)
Alternatively, equivalent education combined with relevant practical experience
Knowledge
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings
Measurement techniques and use of measuring equipment
Basic knowledge of machining processes, materials, and tolerances
Computer literacy in a production environment
Meritorious:
Mazatrol, Siemens 840D
CAD/CAM, such as Mastercam
Experience
At least one year of experience in a machining or workshop environment
Experience with CNC turning and/or CNC milling
Ability to work independently with setup, tool changes, and operation in short production runs
Personal Competencies
Selection will be based in particular on the following competencies:
Detail-oriented and responsible - works in a structured manner, follows instructions, and ensures quality at every stage
Stable and self-driven - maintains focus and makes well-founded decisions even when production pace varies
Team-oriented - contributes to a prestige-free work environment and communicates clearly with colleagues, supervisors, and production planning
Flexible and solution-oriented - adapts to changing conditions and identifies opportunities for improvement
Engaged - actively participates in orderliness, safety, and continuous improvement work
Development Potential
Strong technical curiosity and a desire to develop within CNC and production
Interest in learning new machines, control systems, and working methods
Other Requirements
Thrives in a workshop and production environment
Complies with safety, quality, and ergonomic procedures
Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date. For questions, please contact the responsible manager: Ulf Jansson Email: Ulf.Jansson@bergpropulsion.com
Phone: +46 70 798 8895 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7621804-1962960". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Berg Propulsion Production AB
(org.nr 556568-3058), https://bergpropulsion.teamtailor.com
Tärnvägen 15 (visa karta
)
475 40 HÖNÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Berg Propulsion AB Jobbnummer
9871781