CNC-operator

Berg Propulsion Production AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Öckerö
2026-04-23


Visa alla verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Öckerö, Göteborg, Mölndal, Kungälv, Tjörn eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Berg Propulsion Production AB i Öckerö, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

CNC Operator
Berg Propulsion | Hönö, Öckerö Municipality
About the Role
As a CNC Operator, you will work with the manufacturing of components for our marine propulsion systems. The role involves responsibility for programming, setup, operation, and quality assurance in short production runs. You are an important part of the production team and actively contribute to safe deliveries, high quality, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Education
Upper secondary education with a technical focus (e.g. industrial technology/CNC)

Alternatively, equivalent education combined with relevant practical experience

Knowledge
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings

Measurement techniques and use of measuring equipment

Basic knowledge of machining processes, materials, and tolerances

Computer literacy in a production environment

Meritorious:

Mazatrol, Siemens 840D

CAD/CAM, such as Mastercam

Experience
At least one year of experience in a machining or workshop environment

Experience with CNC turning and/or CNC milling

Ability to work independently with setup, tool changes, and operation in short production runs

Personal Competencies
Selection will be based in particular on the following competencies:

Detail-oriented and responsible - works in a structured manner, follows instructions, and ensures quality at every stage

Stable and self-driven - maintains focus and makes well-founded decisions even when production pace varies

Team-oriented - contributes to a prestige-free work environment and communicates clearly with colleagues, supervisors, and production planning

Flexible and solution-oriented - adapts to changing conditions and identifies opportunities for improvement

Engaged - actively participates in orderliness, safety, and continuous improvement work

Development Potential
Strong technical curiosity and a desire to develop within CNC and production

Interest in learning new machines, control systems, and working methods

Other Requirements
Thrives in a workshop and production environment

Complies with safety, quality, and ergonomic procedures

Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date. For questions, please contact the responsible manager: Ulf Jansson Email: Ulf.Jansson@bergpropulsion.com Phone: +46 70 798 8895

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7621804-1962960".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Berg Propulsion Production AB (org.nr 556568-3058), https://bergpropulsion.teamtailor.com
Tärnvägen 15 (visa karta)
475 40  HÖNÖ

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Berg Propulsion AB

Jobbnummer
9871781

Prenumerera på jobb från Berg Propulsion Production AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Berg Propulsion Production AB: