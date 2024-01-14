Cloud Software Engineer
Axelsson Cloud Consulting is a consultancy company creating value through digitalization by leveraging cloud native computing, open-source technologies, and data- and event-driven digital services in Microsoft Azure cloud and we are now looking an additional Cloud Software Engineer to our Gothenburg office.
You will be working with implementing cloud-native data- and event-driven architectures, applications and real-time enterprise integration development, Big Data streaming architectures, app modernization and optimization, lift-and-shift, containerization, Kubernetes, DevSecOps, business process automation, technical support, IoT, Edge Computing and Machine Learning solutions etc., with an emphasis on resiliency, performance, scalability, cost efficiency, and operational excellence.
You will be working in a team with other senior Cloud Software Engineers, Cloud Solution Architects and DevOps Engineers, subject matter and domain experts in their respective fields both within and outside Europe, who will help you evolve, succeed and excel in your role as a cloud consultant. Hybrid working will be the norm, with remote working typically possible to a larger extent over time, depending on assignment.
Desired skills and proficiencies:
Strong general Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft Tech Stack knowledge and expertise.
3 to 5 years of experience as software engineer, developing solutions and workloads using C# and .NET 6+ as the main programming language, preferably deployed and running in Microsoft Azure as cloud-native apps, e.g., serverless Azure Functions and/or containerized services in AKS.
Experience in developing scalable, performant, secure and resilient applications and APIs using e.g., Azure API Management, Kubernetes, Azure DevOps or similar.
Experience of developing microservice architectures and APIs using best practice patterns such as DDD and BDD.
You ask the necessary questions to quickly grasp and gather the business requirements as foundation for the right technical choices in the given context and explain the rationale for these choices when needed. You have hands-on experience in Test-Driven Development (TDD) and strive to ensure high degree of code coverage and are used to using e.g., xUnit and Moq for unit tests.
Knowledge and/or practical experience in leveraging Azure Application Insights, Azure Log Analytics or similar for configuring monitoring and observability of cloud-native workloads, as well as good analytical skills and practical experience in leveraging them in end-to-end troubleshooting and analysis of issues.
Full professional proficiency in written and verbal English, as well as great communication skills. You will be expected to have some direct contact with clients, both written and verbally through, various communication channels.
Able to work independently with a high degree of self-motivation and initiative and can bring solutions to an end-to-end testable state in e.g., test and QA environments with little supervision and no micro-management.
Advantageous skills and proficiencies:
You are aware of, and have preferably utilized, optimized, and/or configured Azure PaaS and SaaS resources such as Azure API Management, Azure Traffic Manager, Azure IoT Hub, Azure Arc, VPN Gateways or Azure Redis Cache in previous projects and production workloads.
Know-how in how to containerize applications and services and deploy programmatically to Kubernetes using YAML.
• NET 8, C# 12.0 hands-on experience.
Experience with DevSecOps practices and infrastructure as code (IAC) approach using YAML and Azure BiCep, Terraform, and/or ARM.
Experience of integrating identity management and modern authentication and authorization using i.e., Microsoft Entra External ID, SAML and OAuth 2.0 and how they can be configured and integrated in applications.
Hands-on experience in data migration, transformation and processing, ETL, e.g., from relational to schemaless data stores, such Azure Cosmos DB NoSQL API and/or Mongo DB API, as well as Python experience for data transformation with Data Bricks, for model training in Azure Machine Learning Studio and/or Jupyter notebooks.
Experience in using AI powered productivity tools such as GitHub Co-Pilot, Co-pilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Co-Pilot for Azure, to increase your own productivity as well as in how they can be used to deliver further and new value for clients.
Providing application support with Jira and/or other similar tools.
Microsoft certifications are advantageous, especially any of AZ-204, AZ-305, AZ-220, SC-100 or AZ-900. Relevant AWS certifications, Kubernetes such as CKA, IBM, Google, Software AG or other cloud-agnostic certificates or badges are advantageous as well.
Swedish foundational or higher language proficiency.
Great importance will be placed on personal suitability. You will likely be:
Interested in and take joy in mastering modern digital technologies to fulfil business needs.
Not taking shortcuts and adhering to best practices, documentation, and white papers.
Perseverant and not straying away from a challenge.
An excellent collaborator and good communicator who can help others with their problems, be it client or fellow colleagues alike.
Enjoying contributing to the open-source community.
You will be expected to work during certain hours of the day, but other than that you will be able to shape your workday as you see fit. Full remote working is possible and is the norm for this position. Think you have a good idea? Something that can be done better, and you want to test it out? Or you want to contribute to your favourite open-source project? You will be allowed to spend at least four hours paid each week on personal project, contribution and / or further education. You will be attending conferences, either virtually or physically, when possible and if desired. Costs associated with additional Microsoft Azure certification(s) to strengthen your consultancy profile will be paid for, such as training tests and exams etc.
We interview and proceed with candidates continuously. Permanent employment will be offered. Competitive terms, conditions, and salary, together with an extensive suite of benefits will be offered to the right candidate.
If you are interested, apply now at info@axelssoncloudconsulting.se
or contact Kristoffer Axelsson at +46 (0) 73 092 58 19 to learn more.
