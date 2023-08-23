Clinical Consultant Sweden (South) Biosense Webster
Johnson & Johnson AB / Sjuksköterskejobb / Solna Visa alla sjuksköterskejobb i Solna
2023-08-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Johnson & Johnson AB i Solna
, Sollentuna
, Uppsala
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Introduction and Overview
For more than 130 years, diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) have been part of our cultural fabric at Johnson & Johnson and woven into how we do business every day. Our commitment to respect the dignity and diversity of all is embedded in our Credo. We know that the success of our business depends on having the best talent in a workforce that reflects the diverse markets we serve around the world and an inclusive culture that values different perspectives and life experiences. That is why we in Sweden are working to create an inclusive environment where diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences are valued and each and every one of our people feel that they belong and can reach their potential. No matter who they are. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Johnson & Johnson means "You Belong"!
Johnson & Johnson is a company committed to doing good for the world. We blend Heart, Science and Ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
About Biosense Webster
Biosense Webster® is the global leader in the science of diagnosing and treating heart rhythm disorders in the $2.5 billion worldwide electrophysiology market. The company partners with clinicians to develop innovative technologies that improve the quality of care for arrhythmia patients worldwide. For over 20 years, Biosense Webster® has been a leader in cardiac electrophysiology, with numerous first-to-market products including the CARTO® 3-D Mapping System. We have a very strong product portfolio today and a strong pipeline for the future.
Clinical Support Specialist - Biosense Webster, Sweden South
As a Clinical Support Specialist your main responsibility will be providing clinical support to the Biosense Webster (BW) accounts, preferably within the country and educate customers in BW technology.
Objectives of the Position
Give clinical support to customers during procedures performed with Biosense Webster products to ensure good technology adoption.
Increase Biosense Webster product penetration.
Give clinical presentations of the technology.
Focus on customer "training" to achieve account (technology) independence on BW products within agreed time frames.
Identify customer needs and together with peer's position Biosense Webster products to match them.
Keep the Account Manager informed on account specific strategies by the competition.
Basic Qualifications
What you will need to succeed
We are looking for a skilled, self-motivated, analytical, and problem-solving person with a high drive. The role requires excellent education and presentation skills, and the person needs to be a team player with impactful communication abilities. You should have an urge to keep on learning and develop to become a trusted specialist since this is the key to success in this role.
Our investment in people, technology, and innovation make us one of the best places to work within one of the most admirable corporations in the world.
Qualifications
A minimum of a bachelor's degree, nursing degree or equivalent (required), preferably in the area biotechnical engineers or scientific (required).
Good knowledge of the Microsoft office suite (required).
A strong technical understanding and interest (required).
Proficient in the Swedish language, written and spoken, and business level in English (required).
Ability to spend ca. 1-2 nights/week away from home (required). This will depend on your home location.
A valid driving license (required).
Previous clinical/engineering/paramedical experience (preferred).
Located in the South of Sweden preferably Lund or Gothenburg and you will have a home office in this position.
Application
If you are interested in this position, please apply with an updated CV and Cover letter. The selection process will start during the 7-days posting period, please send in your application as soon as possible. We reserve the rights to close the advert earlier. All applicants can expect feedback on the application.
If you have issues applying, please use Chrome Web Browser and reset your password. If that does not help you can get more guidance and contact us from this page: https://www.careers.jnj.com/contactus-faq Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "South". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Johnson & Johnson AB
(org.nr 556063-2514)
Kolonnvägen 45 (visa karta
)
170 67 SOLNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Johnson & Johnson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8052685